‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Adds To Pregnancy Speculation After First Denying News?

Did Leah Messer just add to the rumors regarding a potential pregnancy?

Although the Teen Mom 2 star denied she was expecting her fourth child to fans on Twitter at the end of last month, a new report claims she recently added to the speculation with a post to her followers on Instagram days ago.

On March 3, Radar Online shared a report regarding the reality star’s recent message.

“As you grow in living your standard by setting boundaries and ferociously loving yourself, you will start to see people clearly. You will be reminded of what feels good and what doesn’t; helping you to refine your standards. When people reveal themselves to you, be thankful. Even if you feel hurt or disappointed appreciate the blessing of clarity,” Leah Messer had written.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:45am PST

“Appreciate those who show you who they are – revealing their character. It is a gift! Perspective is key,” she continued. “When you let go of anything that is toxic, it is never a loss and always a gain. Let your life radiate your values and in turn attract the most beautiful friends & lovers. Align with the best version of you!”

Leah Messer is already mom to three children, her 7-year-old twins with first husband Corey Simms, Ali and Aleeah Simms, and her youngest daughter with her second husband, three-year-old Adalynn Faith Calvert. However, at this time, she does not appear to be dating anyone. Instead, she’s focused on her family, which includes a new puppy.

In a second post, Leah Messer continued on about “treasures,” telling fans, “There are treasures waiting for you to discover. Let go of resistance and allow all good things into existence.”

While Leah Messer’s daughter, Adalynn, shocked fans during a Facebook Live session when she was heard telling her mother, “Tell them about the baby in your belly.” In turn, a shocked Leah Messer quickly ended her live stream.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:28am PST

A while after Leah Messer’s daughter seemingly confirmed that the reality star was expecting her fourth child, she returned to Facebook to clear up the issue with her man fans. In a post, she wrote that while she is in an amazing place in her life, she was not pregnant.

“I have enough respect for all of you to tell you if I am pregnant,” she wrote. “Let’s just say that you have to be in a serious relationship and intimate with someone for that to happen. The only male I’m cuddling is my brand new adorable male puppy!”

As for why her daughter would say something so outlandish and incorrect, Leah Messer explained that her daughter is “boisterous and creative” and admitted that she was quite startled when she heard Adalynn tell her fans about her alleged bun in the oven.

Leah Messer was married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011 and from 2012 to 2014, she was married to Jeremy Calvert. Since then, the reality star has been linked to T.R. Dues but never confirmed the relationship with fans. In fact, she didn’t even mention Dues on Teen Mom 2 when the pair was allegedly living together at her West Virginia home. That said, the relationship was addressed during a reunion special when Simms claimed her older daughter had informed him that Dues was spending nights at their house.

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, including her ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B tonight, March 6, and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]