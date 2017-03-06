‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Monday March 6: Robin Hostage, Julian Found

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday, March 6 episode promise Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) finds a new job at General Hospital that will keep him earning a paycheck and close to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst).

Whatever it is, it involves a uniform including a hat and coat and time in the General Hospital parking garage. Franco and Elizabeth are down in the garage and hear a disturbing sound. Elizabeth screams and jumps back, scared at General Hospital.

Oh Brother, What A Mess

Once Elizabeth calms down, General Hospital spoilers predict she realizes it’s the sound of a person in distress captive in the trunk of the car. Franco pries the trunk open and Friz is stunned to see Julian Jerome (William deVry) in the back of the car.

Julian is dehydrated and injured, so it’s a good thing a General Hospital nurse found him. Elizabeth and Franco save Julian and get him inside General Hospital for some first aid and then it’s time to hand him over to the PCPD who will have questions for him.

What Lies Beneath

General Hospital spoilers say Liv Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) insane attachment to General Hospital will grow stronger and on Monday, March 6, Liv takes Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) captive and then Liv reveals her plans to Robin.

Liv has a very heavy bag with her and some General Hospital spoilers predict she has a bomb, TNT, or some other sort of explosives. If so, that’s terrifying. Robin hears Liv’s delusional plans for General Hospital and is terrified for her life and that of her baby.

So much for keeping Anna in the dark about Olivia! Thanks Jordan! ???????????? #GH #LNSoapTweets pic.twitter.com/t80fP8LuGm — Rene T. (@soapreporter) March 4, 2017

Upstairs At General Hospital…

Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) is up in Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) room at General Hospital delivering the terrifying news that Liv is alive and in Port Charles. Anna flips and will be even more upset once she notices no one has seen Robin around General Hospital.

Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) runs into Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) at General Hospital and Dante tells him the custody battle begins today. General Hospital spoilers say Griffin encourages Dante to get Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) away from her bio-father.

Legal Eagles Face Off

General Hospital spoilers promise Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) meets a fellow attorney at the Metro Court bar and it’s Nora Buchanan (Hillary B Smith) from One Life to Live. Diane says she has a big day in court on Monday’s General Hospital.

Later, General Hospital spoilers show Diane introducing her new pal to Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) and Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan). Will they learn before they get to court that Nora is Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) lawyer for the General Hospital custody case?

Newlywed Trouble

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) is still upset with her husband Valentin and jealous over Anna. Valentin isn’t pleased Nina tried to have Anna arrested at General Hospital. Nina has doubts about Valentin.

General Hospitalspoilers for the week of March 6 predict Valentin is worried Nina’s anger will cost them in the custody case and asks her to show the court they’re united as husband and wife and parents to Charlotte. This custody case will be explosive on General Hospital.

Griffin In Danger

After Valentin meets with Nora on Monday’s General Hospital, it’s time to face off with his baby mama Lulu in court. None of them have any idea the danger lurking at General Hospital that put people they love in danger.

With no idea who Liv is or the peril she poses for General Hospital, Griffin stumbles upon Liv again and plays an unintentional role in her plans. When Griffin realizes what’s happening, he’ll put himself at risk rather than allow others to be harmed at General Hospital.

Starting on Monday, we’ll find out more about what is under General Hospital that Liv wants so badly and the threat she poses to many in Port Charles according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]