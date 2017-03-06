Javi Marroquin Called Out By Kailyn Lowry’s Friend After Announcing Book Plans

Javi Marroquin is reportedly facing backlash from Kailyn Lowry and her rumored baby daddy, Chris Lopez, after announcing plans for a tell-all book.

While the Teen Mom 2 star has not yet confirmed the identity of her baby daddy, rumors are swirling in regard to Lopez and his ties to her pregnancy and days ago, he reportedly reacted to the news of Marroquin’s allegedly upcoming tell-all, Heartlessly Hustled.

“Nah yo a book [though],” Lopez wrote on Twitter, along with a tears of joy and face palm emoji. “Entertainment.”

According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on March 4, Lopez didn’t mention Javi Marroquin by name in the tweet, which has since been deleted, but the message appeared to be Lopez’s way of throwing shade at the reality star.

Just wait on it pic.twitter.com/u6OvRfnu1x — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 28, 2017

Javi Marroquin announced plans to write Heartlessly Hustled, which seems to be a response to Kailyn Lowry’s Hustle & Heart, at the end of last month — just days after Lowry confirmed she is pregnant with her third child. As Teen Mom 2 fans may remember, Javi Marroquin’s marriage to the mother of two ended last year after she informed him that she was not open to the idea of welcoming more children.

Javi Marroquin married Kailyn Lowry in 2012 and welcomed his first child with her the following year. Their son, Lincoln, now 3, was the second child for Lowry who also shares a second son, Isaac, 7, with her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

In addition to Chris Lopez’s alleged comment about Heartlessly Hustled, Javi Marroquin’s former wife has also spoken out. During an interview with Real Mr. Housewife, the reality star said that both she and Javi Marroquin known the best and worst things about one another and noted that she, too, could publish a tell-all about their marriage.

“I’ve apologized to [Javi Marroquin] time and time again – yes, crying to him that I’m sorry things ended the way the did,” she explained. “And he accepted. I don’t know what it will take for him to move on from all this, but I assure you continuing to bash me won’t help.”

“I’m not sure what [Javi Marroquin]’s looking to accomplish by a tell all,” she added. ” Our lives are entertainment to people. Most of the fans who watch the show don’t actually care about us or our kids’s well being, and a ‘tell all’ certainly isn’t going to help Lincoln or Isaac in any way.”

Following news of Lowry’s pregnancy at the end of last month, many fans began to ask questions about when she conceived — and when her divorce from Javi Marroquin was finalized. However, when it comes to potential cheating, there doesn’t appear to have been any. Although Javi Marroquin was recently seen catching Lowry with another man on Teen Mom 2, it is not known whether or not the mystery man fathered her child. That said, Lowry didn’t waste any time moving on.

According to Lowry, who appeared on a live after show for Teen Mom 2 last week, she is about 18 weeks pregnant at this time, which means she conceived her third child right around the time her divorce from Javi Marroquin was made final.

As Javi Marroquin prepares for the potential release of his new book this spring, he remains focused on his son and frequently shares photos of the boy on Twitter and Instagram.

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his family, including his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]