‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Is An ‘Arrogant Nightmare’ On Set Of ‘DWTS’ Season 24

Nick Viall is on the verge of finding love on The Bachelor, but some of the Dancing With the Stars crew members want him off the show. Radar Online reports that Viall is creating a lot of drama on the dancing competition and the season hasn’t even begun!

“They have already started doing some promo work for the upcoming season,” a set insider revealed. “The producers and other people on staff for DWTS are saying that Nick is one of the most arrogant and self-entitled people that they have ever had on the show!”

The source added that Viall pushed for a bigger salary than anyone else on the show. He allegedly tried to use his time on The Bachelor as leverage for more money. Viall has experienced a lot of controversy on the reality dating series with many fans accusing him of using the franchise for fame. Now that he’s landed a spot on DWTS, insiders believe he hasn’t changed.

Even before she teaches me how to dance, apparently @petamurgatroyd Will have to first teach me how to not be distracted by Mr T over to my left. Couldn't feel more lucky to have her as my partner!! Congrats on motherhood Peta! Now lets do this thing!! #thebachelor #dwts A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:23am PST

“Nick is acting like he is God’s gift to the show and they are lucky that they have him on this season,” the insider stated. “Some people think he is extremely hungry for fame and for press and is already coming across like a complete a**.”

To make things worse, Reality Tea reports that Nick Viall’s ex Kaitlyn Bristowe is livid that he is dancing on the hit show. After her time on The Bachelorette, Bristowe tried to get a spot on DWTS but was turned down. In a rant on social media, Bristowe revealed that she was set to appear on the show but Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss said she couldn’t do it. Fleiss specifically told her that he didn’t want former stars of his show to seek fame after it was over.

According to Us Magazine, Bristowe’s The Bachelor co-star Whitney Bischoff agreed with her stance. Bischoff took to social media to back up Bristowe and asked why stars of The Bachelorette never make an appearance on DWTS.

Bristowe has since deleted the post and Fleiss has declined to offer a rebuttal. Instead, he recently revealed that Viall will indeed participate in Season 24 of DWTS. He did not say anything about the fact that only one former Bachelorette star has been a part of DWTS.

Fleiss tried to explain away the controversy by pointing out that Melissa Rycroft competed on DWTS. However, Rycroft was a suitor on The Bachelor, and although she won it all, she never was the lead star on The Bachelorette.

The only former star of The Bachelorette to take part in DWTS was Trista Sutter. Of course, that was in the first season of both shows, so neither of them were as popular as they are now. The last Bachelor star to compete for the mirror ball trophy was Chris Soules.

Viall has not responded to the rumors about his behavior on set. Even if the rumors aren’t true, Viall has a lot of work to do if he wants to make it far into the competition. US Magazine reports that ABC has released the official cast list for Season 24 and it includes some top notch performers.

Apart from Viall, fans will watch a slew of celebrities and sports figures take to the dance floor this season, including Simone Biles, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Girardi, Mr. T, and Rashad Jennings, David Ross and Nancy Kerrigan. Viall is being paired with Peta Murgatroyd, who has taken home the grand prize twice.

The season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday night on ABC, while Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC March 20.

[Featured Image by ABC]