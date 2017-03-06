‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant, Who Is Her Potential Baby Daddy?

Kailyn Lowry is facing backlash after revealing she is currently pregnant with her third child — but not in a relationship with the child’s father.

At the end of last month, after weeks of rumors, the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed her pregnancy in a blog post to her fans and followers and right away, she was called out for changing her mind about having kids. As fans of the MTV reality series will recall, Kailyn Lowry’s marriage to Javi Marroquin came to an end last year after it was revealed that Lowry was not open to having more children and preferred to instead focus on her career.

In response to her critics, Kailyn Lowry told fans that she did not want to bring another child into her failing marriage. Instead, she would be bringing a child into a non-existent relationship.

Kailyn Lowry went on to suggest that her decision to welcome her third child was based on health problems, which could have potentially kept her from conceiving.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me,” Kailyn Lowry explained. “When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay.”

While Kailyn Lowry didn’t say a thing about who fathered her child in her blog post, she confirmed to a fan on Twitter that she is not currently in a relationship.

Kailyn Lowry is currently mom to two boys, son Isaac, 7, from her past relationship with Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 3, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. However, when it comes to her co-parenting relationships with both men, they are in extremely different places. While Lowry has said that she and Rivera are in a good place and able to co-parent well, she and Marroquin have been at odds for months — both on-screen and off.

During an appearance on the live Teen Mom 2 after show last week, Kailyn Lowry spoke to host Nessa Diab about her unexpected pregnancy news and revealed she was 17 weeks pregnant. Then, when the issue of her baby daddy was brought up, she quickly shut down and told Diab she simply wasn’t ready to discuss the matter publicly.

Although Kailyn Lowry is staying silent about her baby daddy’s identity, there have been rumors claiming her mystery man may be Teen Mom 2 producer JC Cueva or Tyler Hill, who she was linked to for several months last year. There is also a new rumor regarding the possibility of her pal Chris Lopez having fathered her child.

At the end of last week, In Touch Weekly shared a report regarding Lopez and his possible hints at his ties to Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy.

“To my miracle child, I’m so sorry,” Lopez wrote in a now-deleted tweet, which was favorited by Kailyn Lowry herself. He also took the time to address speculation that it was another man who had fathered Kailyn Lowry’s child.

As Kailyn Lowry remains silent about her baby daddy, she has continued to be active on social media and often speaks of her pregnancy with fans on Twitter. She also claims to have the support of loved ones, despite her situation not being ideal.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her growing family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B tonight, March 6, and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

