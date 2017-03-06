Are Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Headed For An Engagement And Pregnancy?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may be going strong, but are they already thinking about taking the next step in their relationship?

According to a new report, Selena Gomez has marriage and children on the brain just months into her romance with the “Starboy” singer.

“[Selena Gomez] says that [Abel Tesfaye] is the first boyfriend she’s had that she could seriously see herself marrying and having kids with,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on March 5. “It just clicks between them, and everything is perfect. Abel is her best friend.”

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off for years and their fans continue to hope for a “Jelena” reunion, but unfortunately for them, Gomez and Bieber appear to be done for good.

As fans may recall, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were involved in a major online feud in August of last year, just weeks before Gomez confirmed she was suffering from depression, and ever since, they appear to have kept their distance from one another. Meanwhile, things between Gomez and The Weeknd have taken center stage.

In January, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first spotted with one another during a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Then, in the weeks that followed, they were seen together a few more times in Los Angeles before jetting off to Italy for a sight-seeing excursion in Florence and Venice.

“[Selena Gomez] knows it’s still early days, but she’s never felt this way about someone before,” the source continued. “It’s just, right. All her friends are joking about going to buy new dresses for their wedding, everyone thinks he really could be the one.”

Following their trip to Italy, Selena Gomez turned up at one of The Weeknd’s shows in Amsterdam before traveling with the singer to Paris, France, where they spent several days. In addition to showing off some PDA at his Paris show, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a dinner date before traveling back to their hotel room, which was located just blocks away from where his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, was staying.

After Selena Gomez’s visit to Paris, France, the “Same Old Love” singer returned to the states, where she was seen looking “a little glum” as her boyfriend remained in Europe for a performance during last Wednesday night’s H&M fashion show. As fans may have noticed, Hadid was strutting her stuff on the runway as he sang one of his hits.

While The Weeknd will remain in Europe until after his March 14 show in England, he will ultimately return to North America next month and after performing in a number of shows around the country, he will reportedly pay a visit to his family — and introduce them to Selena Gomez.

“[Selena Gomez] plans on meeting the Weeknd’s family in May, when he performs in his hometown Toronto. [She’s] super excited to meet his mom and the rest of his family,” the source continued.

As for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s current communication, the insiders said, “They do it all, text, call and send pictures and video chat. They are always a moment away from each other and they make it very easy to get a hold of one another.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have made no effort to keep their romance a secret from the prying eye of paparazzi around the world, but when it comes to an official statement or confirmation, they have stayed somewhat silent. Although Gomez has included The Weeknd in a couple of social media posts, she has stayed mum on her feelings for the singer.

