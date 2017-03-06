Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares Throwback Photo Of Baby Bump

Adam Levine’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, just shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram.

Five months after giving birth to her first child, Prinsloo shared an old pregnancy picture and reflected on how quickly time has flown since Dusty Rose’s September 2016 arrival.

“Time flies,” Prinsloo wrote on Instagram on March 5, along with a nude photo of herself kneeling and showing off her baby bump.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty, on September 21. As fans will recall, Levine and Prinsloo first announced they were expecting a child together on Instagram last March and chose to share the first photos of their child on social media as well.

Shortly after Dusty’s birth, a source told Us Weekly that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were thrilled to start a family together.

“I’m ready to be a dad,” Adam Levine told Entertainment Tonight last April, as the magazine revealed. “You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really. All the other s**t is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.”

Adam Levine also revealed that while he and Behati Prinsloo had received tons of advice on how to raise their child, they were planning to figure it out on their own. “When you are doing this for the first time, everybody loves to tell you what you should be doing,” he said. “So, we’re kind of tuning a lot of it out, and we’re just going to do it how we do it.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo struck up a romance in 2012 just weeks after his split from model Anne Vyalitsyna. One year later, the couple called it quits briefly and during their time off, Adam Levine enjoyed a short-lived romance with model Nina Adgal before returning to his relationship with Prinsloo and quickly becoming engaged.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got married in Mexico in July 2014 and ever since they have been extremely vocal about their desires for a large family. Prinsloo has even discussed the matter on Instagram and sent a message to her husband weeks ago, which read, “We need another one!”

Also on Instagram recently, Adam Levine’s wife shared several photos of his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which took place last month in Los Angeles.

“A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I’m so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I’m proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you,” Prinsloo wrote to Levine, along with a photo of the two of them posing with his star — and baby Dusty.

As Adam Levine tends to his Maroon 5 tour, which is set to wrap on Wednesday, March 8, and the 12th season of The Voice, which premiered last week, his wife is reacquainting herself with life as a model. Although Prinsloo took several months off after welcoming her daughter, she recently returned to the runway for Versace during their show in Milan.

“How awesome is this. My whole life Versace has been larger than life to me, a brand celebrating strong independent women, and here I am part of it once again,” Prinsloo wrote on Instagram with a clip of her appearance in the show.

“Wow, 5 months after giving birth to another little strong women!!!! I’m just so damn honored. Thank you,” she added.

While Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have both made it clear that they are hoping for more children, neither party has confirmed when they will start trying for more kids.

To see more of Adam Levine, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by David McNew/Getty Images]