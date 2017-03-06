Ali Fedotowsky Finally Walks Down The Aisle: ‘Bachelorette’ Marries Kevin Manno

Ali Fedotowsky has finally made that walk down the aisle. Seven years after finding love with Roberto Martinez on The Bachelorette, the 32-year-old ABC star tied the knot with the guy she didn’t meet on reality TV, longtime love Kevin Manno. Fedotowsky’s long-awaited wedding was held at the Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, California, on March 4, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Ali Fedotowsky Is Married! See The First Photos of The Bachelorette's Beachside Wedding https://t.co/GT30Xuqr5z pic.twitter.com/QCL4mljbsr — Zofia Zuchowski (@Zofia453) March 5, 2017

Ali and Kevin’s 7-month-old daughter, Molly, was a flower girl in the outdoor ceremony. Ahead of her big day, Fedotowsky told ET she was planning to purchase a wagon so her niece could pull it to bring the baby down the aisle during the ceremony. While Ali’s wedding party also consisted of her sister and her best friend, she teased that the couple’s dog, Owen, would be part of the happy day—and that’s exactly what happened.

According to Us Weekly, Ali Fedotowsky’s wedding took place on the hotel’s lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The couple’s pup, Owen, was escorted by the groom’s parents before baby Molly made her way down the aisle in a vintage wagon.

Ali Fedotowsky stuns in strapless gown as she marries Kevin Manno in beachside ceremonyhttps://t.co/i1uc57BFb5 pic.twitter.com/P3Yf0PAGp1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 4, 2017

Ali Fedotowsky wore a lace Alvina Valenta gown as her father escorted her down the aisle as the Golden Coast All Stars band performed the couple’s favorite song, the Lumineers’ hit “Ho Hey.”

Ali previously said she planned to hire a live band and have an open bar for a guest list of about 95 people. Ali also added that her pal, actress Kaley Cuoco, was on the wedding guest list. Us Weekly confirmed that Haylie Duff, Lacey Chabert, and Amy Davidson were all in attendance, while other planned guests included Bachelor alums Sean and Catherine Lowe, Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jillian Harris and Andi Dorfman.

Ali told Us she has always imagined what her wedding day would be like, but that the actual day superseded her expectations.

“Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up,” Fedotowsky told the magazine. “Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno.”

This family ❤ – ???? by @ashleyburns_ A post shared by Ali Fedotowsky (@alifedotowsky) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:42am PST

Of course, Ali Fedotowsky’s love story could have gone another way. Ali first appeared on Jake Pavelka’s season of The Bachelor, but she quit the show mid-season due to work obligations. In 2010, she went on to headline the next season of The Bachelorette where she accepted a proposal from Roberto Martinez in front of ABC’s cameras. While it seemed as Ali and Roberto were the real deal, Fedotowsky split from her Bachelorette boyfriend in 2011 after an 18-month engagement, and they are no longer in contact. Ali Fedotowsky first met Manno in 2013, and they announced their engagement two years later. Ali shared the news with fans on her popular Ali Luvs blog.

“So excited to share that Kevin asked me to be his wife and I said YES!!!” Ali wrote. “No actually, I screamed yes. Ha! He proposed yesterday and we had the most beautiful, magical day with our closest friends and can’t wait to celebrate with family back home. Love, the future Mrs. Manno.”

But the couple’s road to the altar definitely had a few roadblocks. After teasing a non-traditional wedding in Mexico, Ali surprised fans last year when she announced she was pregnant. At the time, Ali announced that she had decided to postpone the ceremony in Mexico. Fedotowsky and Manno welcomed their daughter, Molly Sullivan Manno, last July, after postponing their wedding a second time because of the Zika virus outbreak in the country.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV]