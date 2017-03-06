Dylan O’Brien Returns To ‘Maze Runner 3’ One Year After A Nearly Fatal Accident

Dylan O’Brien has returned to Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure after a nearly fatal accident in March of 2016. The Teen Wolf star almost died and required full facial reconstruction surgery last year, following an on-set car accident.

The Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure accident nearly killed Dylan O’Brien, according to Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who produced Deepwater Horizon, a film Dylan made before the accident. The Hollywood Reporter quotes Mr. Bonaventura.

“He’s all better. It was more than disconcerting. I never saw him in his worst form, but it was described to me. It was really scary. He came close to dying, I’m pretty sure. It was enough to shake your core.”

Dylan O’Brien’s recovery after the Maze Runner 3 accident took over nine months, and the former Teen Wolf star had a very tough time regaining his strength, balance and former vigor. His personal trainer Roger Juan recounts the young actor’s struggles in the video below.



Last year Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure was being shot in Canada but after the accident, Canada shut director Wes Ball’s set down. Canadian Governmental agencies conducted their own investigation of events leading up to the accident. The Huffington Post reports on their finding.

“British Columbia’s work-safety agency says a film production company ‘failed’ to ensure the safety of workers on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure when actor Dylan O’Brien was injured in March. WorkSafeBC says an actor was injured March 17 after a change to an action sequence in the film.”

Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure with Dylan O’Brien will now be shot in South Africa. South African fans spotted O’Brien and his co-star Thomas Brodie-Sangster departing from the same flight on February 24. Dylan brought his own special pillow tucked under his arm when he arrived.

Following Dylan O’Brien’s accident, concerned fans were told O’Brien would be back to work in a few weeks. Stories of his injuries were minimized, but Dylan was hurt badly.

Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure also held out hope that O’Brien would somehow return. Sadly, the filming was delayed for a full year since the Teen Wolf star was unable to work until a couple of months ago.

Now Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Ki Hong Li have flown to South Africa to complete Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure under the direction of none other than Wes Ball. Filming has already begun, according to iTech Post.

Dylan O’Brien has, at least hopefully, fully recovered from the accident that nearly took his life. Many, who knew what had occurred on the set, wondered if the Maze Runner star would return to complete Maze Runner 3: Death Cure, but there is no doubt now since he arrived in South Africa with his co-star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Dylan O’Brien is back on set as Thomas. Ki Hong Li will apparently be returning as Minho as well. That fact kind of reveals one of the cliff hangers from Maze Runner 2. It seems that the fictional character Minho survived, and so did the Maze Runner star.

Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure starring Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Ki Hong Li will premiere January 12, 2018.

