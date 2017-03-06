Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Reportedly Postpone Wedding And Plan For Baby?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were reportedly planning to get married in May of this year, but after allegedly deciding to first have a child, their nuptials have been postponed.

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are determined to start a family together before they walk down the aisle and say their “I dos.”

On March 6, Stock News USA claimed that after reportedly announcing their wedding would take place sometime this year, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are planning to become parents.

“This is their priority right now,” a source explained to Life & Style magazine.

In Life & Style‘s report, an insider claimed Gwen Stefani was determined to welcome her fourth chid, the first for her boyfriend, and preferred to do so herself. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton allegedly told her it did not matter to him whether the baby was adopted or welcomed by a surrogate.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have only been dating for about a year and a half, the source continued on, claiming that Stefani has been trying to conceive for over a year an has already resorted to in vitro fertilization treatments.

“They’re trying to have a baby first… That’s their main focus right now.”

Gwen Stefani is mom to three boys, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, but Blake Shelton doesn’t yet have any children of his own, despite being married twice. That said, the couple could welcome a child together soon.

Although Gwen Stefani has had little success with her alleged in vitro efforts and recently put a stop to the grueling process, she hasn’t given up on conceiving a baby with her country singer boyfriend.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained of Gwen Stefani’s in vitro treatments. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began on the set of The Voice Season 9 and was featured on the show on numerous occasions. Although the couple had also appeared together on the series’ seventh season, things between them did not take a romantic turn until they had both split from their exes, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. In July 2015, just before filming Season 9 of The Voice, Shelton called it quits with Lambert after 4 years of marriage. Weeks later, Gwen Stefani’s 13-year marriage to Rossdale came to an end.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton kept their relationship private for a short time, they ultimately chose to go public with the news in November 2015 and just hours later, they attended an after party for the Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Months after their public debut, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reunited on the set of The Voice Season 10 and during filming, they debuted a duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which they wrote together early on in their romance.

In the song, Gwen Stefani sings, “I’d never ever meant to get so into you… Thought I was using you just to get me through… You know I’m broken, I don’t trust anyone… Last thing I needed was to fall in love.”

Gwen Stefani wasn’t featured on The Voice Season 10 as a coach and didn’t appear on the series’ 11th season either. Now, however, she has returned to Shelton and their co-stars for Season 12, which has already been flooded with tons of PDA from the musical pair.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, tune into The Voice Season 12 every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]