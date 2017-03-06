Nicki Minaj bares her boob during Paris Fashion Week as she arrived at the Haider Ackermann Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. Wearing a very revealing number, she achieved her goal of being the scene stealer during the fashion show. All eyes were fixed firmly on her as Nicki Minaj bares her whole boob in a plunging button down Mugler top.

Nicki Minaj is dressed to impress

She stole the scene with her racy outfit. Yep, Nicki owns it. When the rapper arrived on Saturday at Haider Ackermann’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection Paris Fashion Week show, Nicki bares her whole boob putting an eye-catching display with only a diamond-shaped nipple pastie for protection from unwanted malfunction.

The 34-year-old wore lace-up black Alexandre Vauthier shoes, a plunging one-sleeve Mugler top, and olive green Givenchy leather shorts. Her Mugler top does little to cover her left boob which was left bare. And she’s not so keen to keep it covered as her straightened-out black tresses fell down at the side of her racy display of flesh. Nicki certainly knows how to work out her voluptuous assets. The top features one structured sleeve which protects Nicki’s modesty while her other boob was covered with a piece of a black pastie. Her dangerous asymmetrical ensemble was completed with a futuristic pink-tinted visor and heavily-encrusted diamond rings.

The highlight of her rosy makeup was her long and thick lashes, contoured cheeks, and glossy plump lips.

She sat in the front row alongside designer Caroline de Maigret and Lou Doillon. The talented lyricist kept her fans entertained as she documented her hectic life at the City of Love. Last week, Minaj was seen partying with models Winnie Harlow, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, VS angel Sara Sampaio, Jourdann Dunn as well as fashion stylist Maher Jridi and creative director Oliver Rousteing. Nicki wore matching black mini skirt and crop top and paired it with thigh-high tan boots.

Where did Nicki Minaj get her inspiration from?

In her Instagram account, she shared Caroline de Maigret’s post whom she sat alongside at the show and who pointed out that Nicki’s outfit was probably inspired by a 110-year-old Pablo Picasso painting, La femme a l’eventail. The painting depicts a woman wearing a one-shoulder dress with her other breast on full display while holding a fan.

#RP @carolinedemaigret ???? #Picasso 1907 #NickiInPARIS A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Things are heating up between Nicki and Lil’ Kim

Rapper Lil’ Kim reportedly took notice of Nicki Minaj’s bare boob ensemble at the fashion week. And people are saying that Minaj copied her foe’s daring style. With the Pablo Picasso painting, Nicki captioned her post, “#RP @carolinedemaigret #Picasso 1907 #NickiInPARIS,” setting the record straight that she wasn’t looking at someone else’s style.

Lil’ Kim wore the same single-breast risqué outfit at the 1999 MTV VMAs with only a pearl-shaped pastie to cover her left boob.

“Glad she can inspire nonoriginal girls. Kim was rocking the one breast out look decades ago. And d**n, Nicki stealing that? Kim was the first diva to rock the big colorful wigs back in the 90s. She was one of the first females who went hard on the mic, being crazy sexually explicit and talking about s*** in her rhymes you’d only hear or see in a porn. Nicki stole that too,” an inside source exclusively told Hollywood Life.

The “Anaconda” singer has her hands busy lately following the fueled row with Remy Ma who released two diss tracks against Minaj. We’re still waiting for Nicki to fire back against Remy but an insider said, “Nicki thinks that Remy’s below her, a second-tier rapper even… Nicki’s got nothing to prove.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]