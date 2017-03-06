Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged? Celeb Flaunts Rumored Engagement Ring Online

Is Khloe Kardashian engaged? The reality star becomes the center of gossip after a social media post showcasing her new ring that fuel rumors that she will tie the knot soon.

Rumors are spreading that Khloe finally said “yes” to current beau Tristan Thompson after the Revenge Body star shared an image of her new ring over social media captioned with a heart emoji.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

While the reality TV star did not say anything that could confirm that Khloe Kardashian is engaged, fans are quick to assume that the chunky silver bling on her finger is a sign that she is finally tying the knot.

In fact, according to OK! Magazine, her fans were unfazed by the stark contrast of the red interior of her car and her bright yellow polished nails and were focused only on the two-layered silver band on her engagement finger, asking: “Is Khloe Kardashian engaged?”

“1. My dream ring. 2. Ring!!??” one of her followers wrote, while another one went directly to the big question and quickly wished the celebrity “love and happiness.”

“Is that an engagement ring? Hope so! You deserve all the love and happiness in the world! This is your time.”

In addition to that, OK! noted that while the 32-year-old celebrity did not say anything to add fuel to the fire, she made sure that her fans and followers on Snapchat were treated to a full view of her new accessory.

Khloe was cruising around with her sister Kourtney during her video chat with her fans and made sure the ring was seen in every single scene.

Reports about Khloe Kardashian being engaged comes a week after the celebrity declared her love for a new man after splitting up with former Olympian Lamar Odom. In an Instagram post, Khloe shared a photo of her with Tristan Thompson while enjoying the sun at the picturesque beach of Jamaica in February, OK! reports.

The image which showcases the celeb’s sexy body wrapped in a high-cut, one-piece bathing suit was captioned with “My Love,” leading everyone to believe that she has finally moved on from her breakup with Lamar Odom.

My love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom is now rumored to be dating another girl amid the speculations that Khloe Kardashian is engaged after he was spotted on Sunday with a blonde girl who reportedly looks like a clone of his ex.

According to TMZ, Lamar was photographed while taking a stroll with a blonde girl who looks a lot like his ex-wife, with her form-fitting jeans hugging her Kardashian-esque behind and full hips. According to the outlet, the mystery woman dubbed as a Khloe Kardashian look-alike turned out to be Lamar Odom’s assistant.

While there had been no confirmation whether the two are in a romantic relationship, the Daily Mail noted how their body language in the photos proved the chemistry that they have.

“It looked like the former LA Laker and his curvy friend had chemistry, as they were seen holding hands and flirting throughout the trip,” one of the photo’s captions read.

Because of this, both outlets concurred that the basketball star from Queens has a certain “type” when it comes to the ladies surrounding him.

Despite this, Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq believes that her friend had it better, saying that she is “unbelievably happy” and “amazing” after finding love with the Cleveland Cavaliers star, as reported by Tripped Media.

Do you think Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are engaged? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on this topic.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]