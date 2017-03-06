Brad Pitt is putting his life back together after his 12-year relationship with Angelina Jolie suddenly exploded on a private jet flight from Europe to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, War Machine is a wrap and the script for World War Z 2 is still being written according to Newsday.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has taken its toll on both of them. The Inquisitr reports that Angelina Jolie may now realize the mistake she made.

Angelina Jolie may regret her “hasty decision” to leave Brad Pitt, but after all the hurtful things that have been said publicly and privately, it may be too late to ask for a second chance. Angelina Jolie’s soon to be ex-husband seems to be on the mend from his broken heart and fully focused on gaining joint custody of the couple’s six children.

Brad Pitt now has quite a bit of extra time on his hands as he waits for World War Z writers to create the story. As both producer and star of Moonlight, War Machine, World War Z and World War Z 2. Brad is getting a rare break from his busy schedule.

Brad Pitt is taking recovery time after Angelina Jolie’s fierce attack on the War Machine star’s parenting, which she reportedly now regrets. The Hollywood Reporter, reports that Pitt has been in an artist’s studio for over 10 days. The artist, a sculptor named Thomas Houseago, is a favorite of Flea and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie attended the Oscars this year, and rumor has it they are avoiding each other by not attending. Moonlight a film produced by Pitt received an Academy Award, but Pitt did not attend the ceremony. Brad reportedly watched the Oscars on television.

Brad Pitt has sequestered away in Thomas Houseago’s Frogtown studio, reportedly creating a secret sculpture. It is also possible that as World War Z 2 producer is reading movie scripts and taking care of other business from the studio as well.

Angelina Jolie may have still been in Cambodia, promoting her film, First The Killed My Father. Angelina brought all six children to Cambodia with her, including Maddox and Pax who are adopted and originally from Cambodia. Fifteen-year-old Max helped to produce First They Killed My Father.

Brad Pitt is reportedly dealing with his emotions about Angelina Jolie and all that has happened, through artistic creation. Sculpting can be very cathartic so hopefully, Brad will step out of that Frogtown studio feeling great.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle has been a fierce one, and it isn’t over yet, but it seems the tide may finally be turning in Pitt’s favor. Angelina Jolie’s accusations against Brad have proven to be false.

Brad Pitt has been cleared of all the charges related to Angelina Jolie’s now proven false claims that he was abusive, drinking too much and so forth. He is getting unsupervised visits with the children, according to Hollywood Life and has a very good chance of gaining joint legal and physical custody of their six kids.

Brad Pitt’s new movie “War Machine” will premiere May 26 on Netflix. The movie sounds amazing according to Military Times who allege the dark comedy could be based loosely on a true story, despite the studio’s claim that the movie is completely fictional.

“[Brad Pitt’s Character]McMahon is a thinly-veiled caricature of Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who commanded coalition forces in Afghanistan before being recalled to Washington after a 2010 Rolling Stone article, written by Hastings, revealed McChrystal’s inflammatory remarks about Vice President Joe Biden.”

Angelina Jolie’s movie is a completely nonfictional biographical drama. First They Killed My Father will likely be heart-wrenching. Netflix describes Angelina Jolie’s movie as “unflinching.”

“[Angelina Jolie’s production is] an unflinching portrayal of the Khmer Roughe’s reign of terror and genocide, from the view of a five-year-old survivor cut off from her family in 1975.”

Both Brad Pitt’s War Machine and Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father are Netflix films.

