Kate Hudson Custody Battle Not Over: Ex-Hubby Chris Robinson Reopens Case

The Kate Hudson custody battle with Chris Robinson has resumed as the actress’s ex-husband decided to reopen the case on who should be taking over the welfare of their 12-year-old son, Ryder.

Amid rumors about her current relationship with Angelina Jolie divorcee Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson is facing yet another battle — this time, it was about her only son, Ryder.

Late in February, reports about Kate Hudson’s custody battle with the Black Crowes singer, who apparently filed the necessary documents in court in order to reopen the agreement they had over the joint custody agreement they had when they were divorced in 2007, when Ryder was only 2-years-old at the time.

E! News confirmed that Robinson filed the reopening of the custody battle in California’s Superior Court, where he was named the petitioner and Hudson the respondent.

Back in 2007, Robinson and Hudson previously agreed that an evaluator would perform an evaluation on the custody, and file a report containing a recommended parenting plan which covers legal custody as well as physical custody of the child. This means after the evaluation, Ryder should be residing with the parent who will be able to provide the best for him, while visiting with the other parent regularly.

The documents that Robinson filed in court also explained that both he and Kate Hudson will legally allow the evaluator to access their health records, including, but not limited to, their mental health.

Their education and employment will also be evaluated for the Kate Hudson custody battle with Chris Robinson, and they may be ordered to undergo psychological and drug testing should the evaluator deem it necessary for the case.

On top of that, the court ordered Hudson to pay for the initial evaluation fee amounting to $7,500.

But what does the reopening of the case mean for Kate Hudson? According to Tripped Media, Robinson’s move to reopen the custody battle could mean a change in their current custody setup, which includes Ryder residing with his mother for the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Mail revealed that the actress “looks pensive” a few hours after the custody battle, as she “tuned out the world with headphones while taking the stroll with her pooch.”

In the article, the outlet recalled how the former couple previously declared that they are amicable after the separation, and have been talking every day in order to promote the best co-parenting situation for their son. Unfortunately, the reopening of the case seems to prove that Hudson and Robinson are not so amicable after all.

On being a mom, Hudson previously spoke about co-parenting her children, Ryder and Bingham, her 5-year-old son with Matthew Bellamy in the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

“It’s hard to let go of something, even when you know that it’s not right. I’ve chosen something in my life that I’m very comfortable with that goes against a lot of people’s more traditional feelings.”

She continued to explain why she decided to end her relationships despite of bearing children from it, and said that it is better “to raise children in happy homes” than maintaining a relationship, even when you feel it is wrong for the sake of a traditional family.

Kate has been rumored to be sharing a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt, although such speculations remain unconfirmed. On the other hand, recent reports have emerged stating that the actress is back with DJ Diplo after the two were spotted together during the Oscars 2017 after-party.

Based on a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Diplo and Kate had been hanging out at the party as the DJ led her “through the party by the hand.”

