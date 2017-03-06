Casey Affleck Entangled In A Harassment Scandal, Reveals Dark And Sexual Side

Casey Affleck is entangled in a harassment scandal prompting questions that he has a dark and sexual side while acting as a mild-mannered gentleman in front of the cameras.

Casey won Best Actor Oscar 2017 for his role in the critically-acclaimed film Manchester by the Sea. However, his recent success is overshadowed by resurfacing allegations made by his female colleagues against him in 2010. The Afflecks do have a dark and sexual side aside from being reputable actors as the younger brother, Casey is entangled in a sexual harassment scandal.

Casey Affleck silences the issue against him

Casey Affleck is following in his older brother’s footsteps as a well-renowned actor. He won Best Actor Oscar 2017, a BAFTA, and Golden Globe awards for his lead role in the critically-acclaimed film, Manchester by the Sea. The 41-year-old actor played the role of a janitor who was forced to act as his nephew’s guardian after his father died.

Third time’s the charm for the Afflecks as his recent victory in the Oscars marks the third time the family brought home the Best Actor Award establishing their name as one of Hollywood’s hottest families.

However, it appears that the siblings have more in common than being famous and bankable actors as younger brother Casey Affleck is entangled in a harassment scandal following his win which raises questions that he may have a dark and sexual side in him.

In 2010, he paired up with his brother-in-law Joaquin Phoenix to make a mockumentary film, I’m Still Here which portrays Joaquin’s music career.

While filming, the film’s cinematographer Magdalena Gorka claimed that she awoke one night to see Casey heavily intoxicated and sleeping beside her wearing only his underwear and shirt; the actor “had his arm around her and was caressing her back, and his face was inches of hers and his breath reeked of alcohol.” Although Gorka was in her pajamas, she was “shocked and repulsed because she didn’t know where he had touched her while she was sleeping.”

As the only woman in the production department, Gorka said that she suffered “a nearly daily barrage of sexual comments, innuendos and unwelcome advances by crew members, within the presence and with the active encouragement of Affleck.”

Magdalena sued the actor $2.5 million for his lewd antics.

This wasn’t the only time Casey Affleck is entangled in a sexual harassment scandal as the film’s producer Amanda White allegedly sued him for $2 million due to damages for “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances.” White claimed that Casey spoke “inappropriately” about her advancing age and fertility, discussed his “sexual exploits”, and referred to women as “cows.” During filming, he even attempted to “manipulate” her into staying in a hotel room with him and “violently” grabbed her when she refused.

Both lawsuits were settled out of court with Casey reportedly paying a hefty sum for his alleged dark and sexual actions. His camp called out the claims as extortion attempts and “total fiction.”

Discussing the harassment scandal

After his Oscar success, he was interviewed by the Boston Globe and made a shocking decision to address the harassment scandal even though it was prohibited to discuss the matter publicly as part of the settlement.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else. There’s really nothing I can do about it, other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are how I try to live by them all the time,” he said.

Casey shares two children with his divorced wife, Summer Phoenix.

