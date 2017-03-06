‘Final Fantasy XIV’ PS3 Service Ends June 2017, How To Upgrade To PS4 For Free

Stormblood is coming. And if you’re still playing Final Fantasy XIV on PlayStation 3 in 2017, you only have until the forthcoming release of the second expansion on June 20 to explore Eorzea on the last gen platform. If you’re thinking about how to continue your adventure when Stormblood arrives, all players who’ve supported the game by purchasing the PS3 version have the option to upgrade to the PlayStation 4 digital version for free courtesy of Square Enix and Sony.

Although PS3 game services come to an end when Stormblood is released, this free upgrade campaign continues through December 31.

In addition to getting the free upgrade to PS4, anyone who upgrades with an expired game subscription gets 14 days of complimentary play time with no additional purchase required. According to the promotion rules, players who already have a free trial in progress, or any play time remaining on their account when they upgrade, are deemed ineligible for the bonus play time.

How To Get Your Free Final Fantasy XIV PS3 To PS4 Upgrade

Transferring your account from the PS3 version to the PS4 version is a one-way process that cannot be reversed or undone once completed. After finalizing the process, you cannot play on the PS3 anymore. When you’re 100 percent ready to make the jump to your PS4, follow these steps:

Visit the Mog Station and log in to your account using your Square Enix ID and password. On the main screen, under the service account you wish to transfer to PS4, press the “PlayStation 4 Upgrade” button. Read through the information provided and agree to complete the process. After the service account is fully upgraded, you should get a one-time use code for the PS4 version. On the PS4 console, log in using the same PlayStation Network account that was used to play FFXIV on your PS3. Using the same PSN account is required. Once logged in to the correct account, go to the PlayStation Store and scroll to bottom of the sidebar menu to find the “Redeem Codes” option. Enter your unique upgrade code and begin downloading the game.

Repeat the appropriate steps above for each FFXIV service account. Per a note on the Lodestone, “users who possess multiple service accounts registered to the PlayStation 3 version must complete the upgrade process for each service account individually.”

How To Transfer FFXIV Save Data To PS4

When a FFXIV service account is upgraded, all of the account’s characters and items are transferred to the PS4 version. There is another process outlined in the Play Guide that is used to transfer other save data like your cross hotbars, gearsets, keybinds, macros, and log filter settings.

Simply follow these steps to transfer the aforementioned settings:

On the PS3 launcher, press the “Transfer Character Data” button. Follow the prompts to upload your data. Wait for the data transfer to finish. On the PS4 launcher, press the “Transfer Character Data” button. This time follow the prompts to download the data previously sent. Load the game on PS4 to double check that the transfer has been successful.

If you’re looking to transfer other types of settings, or data for more than one character, the Play Guide has some answers.

“Please note that other HUD layout changes and system configuration settings cannot be transferred. Data for your eight most recently used characters can be transferred at one time. The transfer of data for older characters requires the deletion of previously transferred data.”

Other Important Notes About Upgrading

The 14 days of free game time begins on the day you upgrade, so if you’ve got an expired subscription be sure to initiate this process when you’ll have time to take advantage of it.

“Users who purchased the PlayStation 3 Collector’s Edition will be upgraded to the PlayStation 4 Collector’s Edition automatically.”

“Users who registered Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward to their service account are not required to register a second copy when upgrading to the PlayStation 4 version.”

Since Final Fantasy XIV is a cross-platform game, PS3 players also have the option to continue their adventure on the PC. In that case, they’d have to pay for the game on Steam or purchase the physical disc edition. Once players have either the Steam or disc version on PC, though, they should note that the two are not interchangeable. PC players have to stick with the same format when adding on expansions.

To play Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood on launch day, players need to have completed the main quest line for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and Heavensward. Early access to Stormblood is being granted to those who pre-order, along with some additional bonuses. Catch a glimpse of all the new things Stormblood brings — including the new Samurai job class — by watching the trailer video below.

