‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers Season 7 Episode 13: ‘Bury Me Here’ [Video]

The Walking Dead Season 7 is about to get a whole lot more interesting in Episode 13, titled “Bury Me Here.” With all the new events that have taken place on TWD in the past three episodes, fans have been waiting for a moment like this where they could sink their teeth into the first real battle of the season with the Saviors.

If Rick and the core group thought that numbers would be a problem moving forward, he might not have to wait too much longer for that solution. In Episode 13 of The Walking Dead, “Bury Me Here,” The Kingdom finds themselves in yet another bitter exchange with the Saviors and it looks like this time it will go different for the ominous oppressors that always seem to walk away with the upper hand, according to TV Guide.

Fans of The Walking Dead can rest assured that the wait for some major action is just about over. The thrills and excitement of the war are about to begin, just not with Rick and the core TWD group.

Before we get too far into what’s coming next on The Walking Dead in Episode 13, let’s just slow down for a moment and take a look at where we have been so far. This is the part of the article where we need to warn you that there are some spoilers coming up if you have not seen Episode 12 of The Walking Dead. If you have not seen that episode yet, or if you don’t want Episode 13 spoiled for you, then you should only proceed with that caution in mind.

Can’t wait for tonight’s episode of #TheWalkingDead? Um, same. SO…watch the clip to pump you up: https://t.co/25oA8ICBIV pic.twitter.com/bY7fzz0onw — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 5, 2017

After that whole episode with Eugene, fans of The Walking Dead got to see an episode that was almost entirely devoted to Rick and Michonne, with a few side storylines going of course. As many TWD fans already knew, Rick and Michonne have been on the hunt for both weapons and food since that last confrontation with the Scavengers that left them with an alliance and a promise to fight side by side.

Episode 12 of The Walking Dead started with a series of montages showing Rick and Michonne out on the hunt for their supplies. In the scenes, they were finding stuff and splitting the down time with love scenes in the fans. I doubt we have to elaborate more on that.

They eventually found what appeared to be a traveling amusement park set up with several walkers wandering around the area, several of them in military uniforms on The Walking Dead. They had both guessed that something really bad had went down there, but they almost immediately found that it was the place to find all of the guns they were looking for.

After falling through the roof on The Walking Dead, they also found out that the place was stocked full of food and MRE’s, which are what military personnel call “Meals Ready to Eat.” They both took their time with a nice meal before they carried out their assault on the playground, which nearly ended in Rick’s demise once he got himself into a sticky situation.

They rounded up everything they could muster and took their loot back to the Scavengers, which things also got slightly tense on that episode of The Walking Dead. In the end, they had an agreement, but it was still shaky at best.

New Photos & Preview Videos for THE WALKING DEAD Episode 713 https://t.co/YGC99CDf9k pic.twitter.com/qUuTWizxGc — Daily Dead (@DailyDeadNews) March 6, 2017

In Episode 13 of The Walking Dead, fans finally get to see Carol back in action as she joins in on the fight with the Saviors. Just like all the other meetings with the Saviors on TWD, The Kingdom found themselves at odds with their people and this time they end up fighting back.

You can catch Episode 13 of The Walking Dead, “Bury Me Here,” on AMC next Sunday.

[Featured Image by AMC]