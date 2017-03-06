Gwyneth Paltrow Loves Her Wrinkles And Her Divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow has proven to be a role model for women who are going through a divorce. The actress astounded everyone when she and Chris Martin, her ex-husband, divorced each other in 2016. Even though divorces are common amongst Hollywood celebrities, Gwyneth Paltrow’s divorce surprised her fans because she comes from a family who cherishes the value of marriage. Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of actors Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, whose marriage lasted for 32 years until her father died of cancer.

Chris Martin has taken responsibility for the divorce, earlier revealing that the marriage failed because of his personal issues. Gwyneth Paltrow and her now ex-husband managed to part ways amicably, and by all accounts, they have worked hard to maintain a friendly relationship with each other even after their divorce. The Sliding Doors actress realized that her divorce would inevitably have an adverse impact on the two children of their marriage, and made the unusual decision to spend time together with her ex-husband and their children to facilitate the children’s relationship with their father.

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We ????you so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Gwyneth Paltrow’s “conscious uncoupling” with the Coldplay frontman has certainly given many divorcing couples – especially those with young children – something to think about, encouraging them to put the needs of their children ahead of their own needs. According to Woman’s Day, Gwyneth Paltrow proudly revealed that her ex-husband will always be a part of her family, even after their divorce.

“He’s at my house every single day. We have our own lives but we still have our family life. To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife.”

The Sliding Doors actress also spoke about how she tried to shield her family from the effects of the couple’s separation.

“I was trying so hard to protect my children and my family, Chris included. We were both fragile. It was really tough. To me it felt like this is a quiet way to do this and it is contained.”

After her divorce from Chris Martin, Gwyneth has been dating writer Brad Falchuk, with unconfirmed rumors abounding that the pair are engaged. According to the Daily Mail, the rumors hit fever pitch at Christmas, 2016, when Paltrow was spotted with a new ring on her finger. So far, neither party have commented on a possible engagement.

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Gwyneth Paltrow has also proved to be an inspiration for women who seek to age gracefully. The actress may be playing an important role as an influencer who is the CEO of GOOP, an online lifestyle publication, but the actress herself is taking pride in aging gracefully by not being overly conscious about her wrinkles and gray hair. According to People magazine, Paltrow revealed that she loves her wrinkles because they frequently remind her of the struggles that she has gone through to achieve success in her professional career.

“Of course I have wrinkles [and] gray hair. But I genuinely love it. This is who I am. I have been through incredible ups and downs. I feel so blessed that I have the wrinkles to tell the story.”

Paltrow believes that her incredible body confidence comes from accepting herself without worrying about what other people are thinking about her. The actress has admitted that she used to be perturbed when people would criticize her for her reviews and suggestions on GOOP, but says that only occurred during the early days of her business, when she was still new to her role as an influencer, having only recently made the transition from acting to entrepreneurship. According to Fox News, Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that her self-belief proved helpful in facing the critics who attacked her for recommending products on GOOP.

“I would talk about something or write about it, and people would be like, ‘What the f*** is she talking about? Later on it would sort of catch on… I’m like, this is my role. I’m here to do this.”

Happy Valentine's Day everyone! #love A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:23am PST

Gwyneth was also encouraged by supportive friends who appreciated the actress’s innovative idea of setting up GOOP. Eventually, Gwyneth succeeded in her endeavor and GOOP has evolved into an online lifestyle publication.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]