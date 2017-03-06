Demi Lovato Loved Her First Grammy Nomination, Even In A See-Through Dress

Demi Lovato admits that she knew Adele was going to beat her at the Grammy Awards, but she decided to hold out hope anyway, according to ET Online.

The former Disney star took her Dad on the red carpet with her, but was given a pep-talk from her Mom before the ceremony: sort of.

“My mom was like, ‘You know that Adele’s going to win this?’ I was like, ‘Thanks, Mom! Way to stay positive.'”

Unfortunately for the “This Is Me” singer, her experience on the red carpet for her first time as a Grammy-nominated artist was a little embarrassing for her. Despite Billboard and Lovato’s stylist Avo Yermagyan describing Lovato’s Grammys dress in glowing terms, the singer had an entirely different experience.

“I almost wanted the dress to disappear. Demi is in the best shape ever, so we wanted to showcase her beautiful figure and tattoos. I was looking for dresses that were lighter in color, avoiding blacks altogether, and wanting the gown to show that she now has become a woman.”

The dress may have been an “an open-knit and highly textural floor-length gown from Julien Macdonald’s Spring 2017 RTW collection,” but to Demi Lovato, it was simply embarrassing.

“It was completely see-through. At first I tried on the dress, and I was like, ‘I’m not wearing this. It’s see through!’ Then my stylist was like, ‘But it looks amazing!’ and everyone was like, ‘It looks amazing!’ And I convinced myself. But I was actually on the red carpet with my dad and that was awkward.”

While the “This Is Me” singer would have loved to have won the Grammy, she was genuinely thrilled just to have been nominated. The Daily Mail reported that the “Cool for the Summer” singer celebrated her first-ever Grammy nod by going on a shopping spree the following day.

Demi Lovato chose Barney’s New York in Beverly Hills as the platform for her fun shopping trip in celebration of her album Confident being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys.

Demi Lovato – who seeks fashion advice from stylist Avo Yermagyan – opted for an oatmeal-shaded jumper, which she complemented with black ripped skinny jeans. Lovato’s shopping trip came a day after she tweeted about how “unbelievably grateful” and “happy” she was to be nominated for a Grammy.

Demi Lovato, who boasts 40 million followers on Twitter, also wrote that she will “never forget this day,” adding that her dream came true after “so many years.”

It’s been more than six months since Demi Lovato broke up from her live-in, on/off boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama after six years of being together, and after reports that she then started dating former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold, ET Online now says that she is dating Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

A few days later, Demi Lovato headlined the Z Festival held at Allianz Parque in Brazil, according to the Daily Mail. It was a truly memorable experience for the singer to perform at the festival.

Demi Lovato looked the epitome of sexiness when she came on the stage wearing an all-black ensemble. What truly stood out from Lovato’s outfit was her nude fishnet tights that emphasized on her toned curves.

Demi Lovato’s ensemble also included a black leotard clipped in the middle with a belt. The singer also opted for a rather bold makeup, and sported a thick eyeliner and dark lips. To add some more darkness to her look, the “Cool for the Summer” singer also had a black nail polish.

Before stepping on the stage, Demi Lovato teased her social media followers with a little behind-the-scenes peek into the preparations for the show. The singer took to Snapchat to share a couple of snaps before she walked on the Brazilian stage.

In one of the photos, Demi Lovato is seen flaunting her bold makeup and sexy cheekbones. Then the “Cool for the Summer” singer shared a snap of her silhouette looking at the sunset. During the performance, Lovato treated her fans to such hits as “Heart Attack,”

Neon Lights” and many others.

