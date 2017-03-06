‘Laguna Beach’ Star Jason Wahler And Wife Reveal Sex Of Baby

Jason Wahler, a Laguna Beach alumni, revealed that he and his wife Ashley Slack revealed that they were expecting a girl just weeks after announcing the pregnancy. The former reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news.

Jason Wahler and his wife announced that they were expecting their first child together a little less than two weeks ago. Now, the couple announced that they were having a baby girl.

Love this kiddo @tkan_xoxo #sacramentokings A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:56pm PST

The Laguna Beach star shared a video on Instagram of a recent celebration where they revealed the sex of their baby to their closest family and friends, according to E! News.

“We want to thank all of you guys for being here, though, seriously.”

The former MTV reality star’s wife Ashley Slack popped a big, black balloon which then exploded into a bunch of smaller pink balloons, meaning that the baby was a girl.

Boy or Girl??? A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

While Jason Wahler was wearing a blue ribbon and hoping for a boy, he still seemed overjoyed when the news turned out that his wife would be having a baby girl.

A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

When the couple announced their pregnancy towards the end of February, Wahler’s wife Ashley told E! News that the two of them were “thrilled to be starting our own family and making traditions together!”

” This baby is such a blessing to us and we can not wait to see what he or she will look like! We are both really looking forward to spending all of our first holidays with a new baby and creating so many new memories along the way!”

The Laguna Beach alumni got married to Ashley Slack in October of 2013 after being engaged for almost a year.

Wahler revealed that their baby girl was expected to arrive around August of 2017.

So blessed! 🙂 A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:34am PST

The former reality star previously dated The Hills star Lauren Conrad.

Speaking of which, Lauren Conrad also revealed that she was expecting her first child with her husband.

According to Life & Style, Conrad and her husband William Tell revealed that they were expecting a baby at the start of the New Year.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

The former star of The Hills and Laguna Beach should expect to deliver her new baby sometime around May or June.

Back in August of 2016, Conrad revealed during an interview that Jason had been dealing with a serious substance abuse problem that was never addressed on MTV’s The Hills.

The reality star had been arrested on numerous counts for drinking-related offenses. Wahler appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew and entered a few other rehab facilities over the years.

“After we went on a break from filming, it was like a couple weeks in, I finally decided to end things. We broke up. I said you have three days to get your stuff out, I’m having the locks changed on Monday. So when I saw Jason that day, it was the first time I had seen him since we had broken up. It was really hard. What made it harder was I could see he wasn’t sober.”

King Louis loves photos A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Dec 4, 2016 at 7:35pm PST

But it seems that both of the former reality stars are happy, healthy, and excited to be welcoming their first children with their respective spouses.

“Jason’s story has a happy ending. He is sober now and married and very happy.”

[Featured Image by David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images]