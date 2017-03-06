‘Once Upon A Time’ Bosses On What War Means For The Future Of Storybrooke

Once Upon a Time returned with the second half of Season 6 tonight and, given everything that happened in the first half of the season, it’s understandable that fans are still burning with questions. Between getting a deeper understanding of Emma Swan’s origins and her battle with the mysterious hooded figure, which ultimately led to the defeat of Gideon (Giles Matthey), it may have seemed as though Jennifer Morrison’s Once Upon a Time character ended Season 6A on top of her game, but, as Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) suggested, the conflicts in the first half of Once Upon a Time‘s sixth season may only have been a prelude to a large-scale war.

Once Upon A Time Bosses, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, Talk War And The End Of Storybrooke

While Kitsis tells E! News that things are going to get really bad for the people of Storybrooke, his Once Upon a Time co-creator, Adam Horowitz, goes into greater detail, revealing that Gideon will be back and with a vengeance. He continues to share that Gideon may not be the only foe Emma Swan (Morrison) and her friends will be facing, as Season 6B moves forward, even as each character must also resolve their own internal conflicts.

As Gideon becomes more of a central figure in the second half of Once Upon a Time‘s 6B season, Edward shares that viewers will see a greater exploration of his past, his relationship to the Black Fairy, and his motivations to become the new Savior.

“What I can tell you is that he hinted at wanting to free the realm of the Black Fairy,” Kitsis says of Gideon.

“His motivations are going to become clearer in his origin story and the Black Fairy’s origin story, which is two flashbacks we’ll be doing this year. Gideon’s is episode 16 and the Black Fairy’s will be 19.”

Many fans have expressed concern over the future of Once Upon a Time beyond the current season, as rumors of cancellation or a reboot flourish on the internet. Mr. Horowitz suggests there may be some truth to the idea of rebooting Once Upon a Time, though he suggests it all depends on ABC’s plans for the future of the series. The Once Upon a Time showrunner adds that, before opening a new chapter in the series, there’s still much to be resolved with current story arcs.

“Within the bounds of this season, there are many, many stories that we’ve been telling for a long time that may reach some kind of climax,” says the Once Upon a Time boss.

“But at the same respect, these are characters who have, to us, really rich history and vital lives yet to be explored that while we may shake things up in a big way—we’re hoping to—there’s a lot more we want to do if we’re lucky enough to get the chance to do it.”

Meanwhile, There’s Regina And Robin…

Adam Horowitz told Screener that Robin (Sean Maguire) will be back for a story arc that will span several episodes of Once Upon a Time, as Regina (Lana Parrilla) welcomes him back to her world in Storybrooke, though finding their happily ever after will be harder to achieve than expected. Robin will be struggling just to adjust to the rules in this new world and that’s going to create some conflict for the couple, both internally and externally.

Edward Kitsis adds that Robin is going to feel inferior to the task, especially being held up to impossible standards.

“Robin came here for a fresh start but is constantly being reminded of a dead guy who appears to be better than he is.”

Certainl,y he has Regina to rely upon, but as the Once Upon a Time boss suggests, the former Evil Queen is going to have her own internal struggles with which she must contend. Her ability to make peace with herself and what she has lost may affect how she moves forward with Robin.

“Regina has been trying to hard to move forward ever since she cut the darkness out of her, and yet she’s always tested.”

Once Upon a Time airs Sundays on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]