Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones For 2017 That Photographers Would Love

Smartphone photography has gone a long way since the first camera phone debuted back in 2000. Today, with insane imaging capabilities being equipped in everyday devices such as smartphones, the world of mobile photography has become a lot bigger.

This year is set to play host to a number of notable devices that would, at least according to rumors, play a significant role in pushing mobile photography forward. Here then, is a list of the top five smartphones for 2017 that photography aficionados should watch out for. Take note, however, that this list is arranged in no particular order.

Apple iPhone 8

This is pretty much a no-brainer. After the dominating performance of the dual-sensors found in the iPhone 7 Plus, speculations are high that Apple’s 10th-anniversary handset, the iPhone 8, would feature even more powerful imaging capabilities. Rumors about the specs of the iPhone 8’s cameras are pretty scarce, though a MacRumors report stated that notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is expecting a dual-camera system with OIS to be featured in the tech giant’s upcoming flagship device. While it remains to be seen if the iPhone 8 would be a powerful handset in terms of raw specs, its imaging capabilities would most likely be formidable.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 is Samsung’s first flagship device for 2017, and from what could be determined from rumors so far, the device would feature a set of revolutionary imaging sensors. A single-lens sensor is rumored for the device, with speculations stating that the Galaxy S8 would feature a premium 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and larger pixels, according to a TechRadar report. The Galaxy S series has always featured high-quality sensors, and though their megapixel counts are lower than most flagships, the quality of photos taken with devices such as the Galaxy S7 have been no less than stellar. This, of course, is expected to continue with the Galaxy S8.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony smartphones have always boasted powerful cameras, and the Xperia XZ Premium is no exception. Together with the device’s stunning 5.5-inch 4K display, the smartphone’s 19-megapixel main sensor with 19 percent larger pixels is among the best in the market, enabling the device to capture excellent photographs even in low-light environments. Couple this with the Xperia XZ Premium’s capability to shoot slow-motion videos at an unprecedented 960fps, and Sony’s upcoming flagship gets even more attractive in the imaging department.

LG V30 to Come with Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM – Geeky Gadgets https://t.co/nNsyZ08eCd pic.twitter.com/XruHpehsON — StubMash (@StubMash) March 2, 2017

LG V30

LG’s previous flagship phablet, the V20, featured an impressive dual-camera system. For this year’s flagship, the upcoming LG V30, the South Korean tech giant is expected to step up its game with the device’s imaging capabilities. Far outgunning every smartphone on this list, the LG V30 is rumored to pack a never-before-seen four-camera system, enabling users to capture excellent selfies. Considering the raw power in the LG V30’s cameras, the upcoming phablet might very well be one of the best smartphones in the imaging category this year.

Google Pixel 2 (2017) Concept – 18:9 QHD+ Display

– Dual-Camera

– IP68 Certification

– Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 pic.twitter.com/y2BkI6AjO9 — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 3, 2017

Google Pixel 2

The original Google Pixel and its larger sibling, the Google Pixel XL, were notable because of their cameras. While the flagship devices did not employ fancy tricks such as a dual-camera system, the Pixel and the Pixel XL shone in the imaging department through the sheer quality of its sensors alone. With the Pixel 2, Google is expected to turn things up a notch, with rumors stating that the upcoming flagship would feature an even better sensor than its predecessor. Considering that the current Pixel is already the best in its class, the Pixel 2’s cameras would most likely be nothing short of a monster.

The world of mobile photography is set to move forward this year, with the introduction of smartphones such as the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy S8. With contenders such as the Xperia XZ Premium, LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 coming soon, however, the mobile market would most likely be saturated with a number of devices that might have what it takes to change the smartphone photography game forever.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lam/Getty Images]