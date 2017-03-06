WWE News: 2 Undefeated Streaks Broken At ‘Fastlane’

The WWE held their Monday Night Raw based Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday night and interestingly there were two undefeated streaks that were broken at a lower level WWE pay-per-view event. While most people thought it would happen at WrestleMania, Bayley beat Charlotte Flair to end her pay-per-view undefeated streak. Also, Roman Reigns pinned Braun Strowman to become the first man to pin Strowman in a singles match.

Smart thinking saw Charlotte Flair beat Bayley at Fastlane and then go on to lose to Bayley in a four-way match between those two, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax. However, the WWE decided to end the impressive Charlotte Flair winning streak at Fastlane instead.

Charlotte Flair made her debut after WrestleMania two years ago and had won 16 straight pay-per-view matches without a loss. The first Charlotte PPV win came against Nikki Bella and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match at Battleground in 2015.

The pay-per-view matches in 2016 were almost dominated by Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks. They included the first time women ever competed in a Hell in a Cell and also included an Iron Woman match, both won by Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is a four-time WWE women’s champion but all her title losses were on Monday Night Raw.

However, Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women’s title at WrestleMania 32, SummerSlam 2016, Hell in a Cell, and Roadblock: End of the Line. The match against Bayley at Fastlane was the first time that Charlotte didn’t win a title match on a pay-per-view.

Up next for Charlotte is to try to win the title back at WrestleMania this year, a match that still looks to involve Sasha Banks and Nia Jax as well.

The second undefeated streak that was broken at Fastlane was that of Braun Strowman. Now, The Strowman undefeated streak was about actually losing a match by pinfall or submission because Sami Zayn fought Braun Strowman at Roadblock: End of the Line in a match where Zayn won because he lasted 10 minutes in the ring with Braun without losing. Braun Strowman had also lost by disqualification to Roman Reigns at recent WWE Live events.

Once again, it seems strange to see an undefeated streak that lasted for 21 months end at a minor pay-per-view like Fastlane. Originally, the thought was that Roman Reigns would beat Braun Strowman at WrestleMania in a match between an unbeatable monster and a face that the WWE wanted to put over.

However, the win over Braun Strowman happened at Fastlane and now the WWE has to be careful with what they do with Strowman from this point forward. Roman Reigns is likely to move on to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, as Undertaker should show up at Monday Night Raw tomorrow night.

Braun Strowman is a man in a tough spot now in the WWE. Strowman needs to remain a tough monster that no one believes can lose a match. With the loss to Roman at Fastlane, Braun needs to come to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night and just destroy people. As for WrestleMania, there is nothing set for Braun Strowman yet.

The main event at Fastlane saw Bill Goldberg winning the WWE Universal Championship from Kevin Owens when Chris Jericho interfered. Braun Strowman and Charlotte Flair will try to get back on track at WrestleMania after disappointing losses at Fastlane.

