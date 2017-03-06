Fifth Harmony Promises New Music Will Make Fans ‘So Proud’ At iHeartRadio Awards

The remaining four members of Fifth Harmony promised that new music was coming that would make fans “so proud” at the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday evening.
Fifth Harmony’s fans, known as the Harmonizers, won an award at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards for ‘Best Fan Army.’ The category was presented by Taco Bell.
Other superstar’s fans that were considered for the award included the Beyhive, Lovatics, Beliebers, and Rihanna Navy.
39 million people voted for the ‘Best Fan Army’ award and the Harmonizers were announced as the winners at the awards ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
The four members of Fifth Harmony took the stage to thank their dedicated fans, according to E! News.
“Thank you so much. Wow. This is truly amazing. Fans, you guys are truly a force to be reckoned with.
We love you too. Thank you for bringing so much joy and kindness and love to our world. We wouldn’t be the same without you. We thank god for you. This is for you, so thank you so much.”
Fifth Harmony will reportedly be bringing in a new, fifth member to the group this year. Former member, Camila Cabello left the group to focus on her solo career.
The remaining ladies, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, and Normani Kordei, told the audience that there was a lot to look forward to in the coming year.
“Y’all have been working so hard and we have been working just as hard.
We are sure to make you all so proud. Y’all stay tuned for new music.”
“I want to thank our families. Our team, our team, our team, some amazing people.”
“We love you guys. So much to come so stay tuned.”
The now four-member vocal group showed up to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards in leather and miniskirts.
The ladies wore black, white, and red looks with some deep necklines and even some daring cut-out details, according to Teen Vogue.
Meanwhile, Camila Cabello has already released some of her own solo work including the radio hit, “Bad Things,” which she collaborated with rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, on.
The former member of Fifth Harmony also released a song more recently with Cashmere Cat called “Love Incredible.”
The singer also reportedly has a new project coming out with Pitbull and was spotted in Miami filming a music video with the star earlier last month, according to reports by the Inquisitr.
Normani recently announced that she would be joining the cast of this season’s Dancing With The Star’s on ABC.
The singer will be partnered up with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, a Ukrainian-American professional dancer who has previously starred on the reality competition series.
