Noah Cyrus Pictures: Miley’s 17-Year-Old Sister Turns Heads In See-Through Dress

Noah Cyrus may still be known mostly as Miley’s little sister, but the 17-year-old made headlines of her own on Sunday when she rocked a see-through dress to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles and then rocked the stage in a highly acclaimed performance.

Noah has started to move out of Miley’s shadow and is staking her own music career, but the “Make Me Cry” singer was getting most of the attention on Sunday for her choice of attire. As AOL.com noted, Noah Cyrus wore a sheer black dress that left her bra and underwear exposed, and finished off the look with a set of nude fishnet heels.

“To add even more drama to her look, Cyrus also wore a set of sky-high, silver platform heels. She polished off her eye-catching look with a topknot bun, cat-eye eyeliner, and a nude lip,” the report noted.

The outfit caused quite a stir, garnering coverage from celebrity news outlets and sending many people to the internet in search of pictures of Noah Cyrus. Her name was even among the trending terms on Twitter after her performance on the award show.

But the outfit was gone once it was time for Noah to perform, and instead she wore a”red jumpsuit with a heart on her crotch area and a heart cut out on her crop top,” The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Miley and Noah Cyrus actually got to share a touching moment once the iHeartRadio Music Awards started. Noah was a performer, and it was Miley who had the honor of introducing her teenager sister.

“I am really excited. This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know. Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable,” Miley said (via E! News), while holding a “I Love Noah Cyrus” sign. “She knows who she is as an artist and I can’t wait for the whole world to get a load of her vision. She’s who I want to be when I grow up, and that’s saying a lot, ’cause she’s younger than me. Get ready, because 2017 is about to be Noah’s year.”

There is certainly a good chance that Noah Cyrus sees a breakout this year. In an interview with V Magazine, Noah said she has been working hard on her album and can’t wait for its release later this year.

As Noah told the outlet, she’s hopeful that her first big album will pass the all-important “car test.”

“Often, I could be driving down the highway and I think of something and I go, I gotta put this into my next session. A lot of times I get what I want to write while I’m driving. I love listening to music in the car, perhaps because of my dad—that’s all he does. Whenever he makes a new album, he puts it on in the car and says, ‘If it sounds good in the car, it’s gonna sound good anywhere.’ ”

Noah Cyrus added that there is talent throughout her family, going beyond her famous father and older sister. Their mother is a music producer — and has a new show coming out on Bravo — and her brothers are talented as well.

“My brother Braison is one of the most talented guys I’ve ever met. He can pick up any instrument and learn it in like 10 minutes,” Noah said. “My brother Trace is in a band called Metro Station.”

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]