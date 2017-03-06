‘WWE SmackDown’ Preview: Randy Orton Vs. AJ Styles — WrestleMania 33 Main Event

Two nights after Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens to make his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 a Universal Championship Match, the WWE Universe will learn whether Randy Orton or AJ Styles will move on to WrestleMania to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship when they go one-on-one in the main event of this week’s SmackDown LIVE. Meanwhile, the build-up continues for the Mixed Tag Team Match featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse, which is rumored to be the end of Nikki Bella’s in-ring WWE career.

On last week’s SmackDown, Randy Orton finally delivered the swerve that most members of the WWE Universe were expecting. He let Bray Wyatt know that he wasn’t really a disciple — he was just waiting for the right moment to strike. After burning down a shed over the remains of Sister Abigail, The Viper told Wyatt that he still wanted his title shot at WrestleMania 33. The only problem with that is that AJ Styles earned the right to face Bray by defeating Luke Harper last week.

Many other questions remain about the SmackDown LIVE roster at WrestleMania 33, especially as it pertains to the Women’s Division. While Nikki Bell and John Cena face off against Carmella and James Ellsworth on this week’s SmackDown, the WWE Universe still doesn’t know what the plans are for the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and her apparent beef Naomi, Becky Lynch and now Natalya.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 33 Card

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar — Universal Championship Match (confirmed)

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. AJ Styles/Randy Orton — WWE Championship Match (tentative)

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse (unconfirmed)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens — United States Championship Match (unconfirmed)

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns (unconfirmed)

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neil (unconfirmed)

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin — Intercontinental Championship Match (unconfirmed)

American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (unconfirmed)

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair — Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match (unconfirmed)

With less than a month before WWE WrestleMania 33, the only match confirmed for the event before this week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE is the match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg for the Universal Championship. WrestleMania 33 will air live on Sunday, April 2, from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official WrestleMania 33 preview page.

Where To Watch WWE

WWE WrestleMania 33 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, April 2, preceded by the WWE WrestleMania 33 Kickoff.

The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division (though technically a part of the Monday Night Raw brand), airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights, immediately following SmackDown. Replays of WWE 205 Live are available to stream as soon as the show airs.

WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network and is immediately made available to stream on-demand.

