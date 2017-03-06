Jinger Duggar Avoids Spotlight, Lays Low In Texas Following Publicized Honeymoon

Jinger Duggar Vuolo seems to be laying low following her publicly televised honeymoon in Australia. Jinger was the focal point of the latest season of “Counting On” with her engagement, wedding, and honeymoon taking center stage. However, it seems that with sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald more than happy to stay in the spotlight, Jinger may now be laying low in Texas.

Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo on November 5, 2016. People Magazine reports that the wedding was held at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Nearly 1,000 guests were in attendance as Jinger Duggar walked down the aisle in a gorgeous gown that had a 13-foot long train. Jinger took a more elegent approach to her wedding than sister Jessa Seewald with her notorious ice cream sundae bar. Instead, Jinger opted for a modern and elegent “naked” wedding cake and autumn themed decor.

Our behind the scenes photos are finally here. #marriage @matthewthwingphotography A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:36am PST

In standard Duggar fashion, the nuptials were aired in a television special on TLC. Following her traditionally elegent wedding, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo announced that they would be taking a trip to New Zealand and Australia for their honeymoon before returning to Texas to start their lives together. The newlyweds took the TLC crew along with them on their honeymoon and many fans were excited to see that Jinger sporting a Duggar no-no, a sleeveless dress.

However, it seems that Jinger Duggar Vuolo may be paving her own path that is seperate from her sister Jessa Seewald, who makes constant social media update for Duggar fans while ensuring she stays in the spotlight. Jinger has avoided social media for the most part, posting limited updates to her Instagram account. Instead, Jeremy and Jinger make most of their updates via their couple’s blog but have remained mum since Valentine’s Day when they congratulated Jessa and Ben Seewalkd on the birth of their second child.

Enjoying my birthday gift together with Jeremy A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:07pm PST

Instead, it appears that Jinger and Jeremy are planning to settle into their life as newlyweds in Texas without keeping such a public record of their lives. With no word from Jeremy and Jinger over the past three weeks, it is unclear if Jeremy and Jinger will be a major part of the next season of Counting On or if they will lead a more quiet life outside of the cameras.

Though Jinger’s part in the new season is only speculation, Duggar fans will likely expect to see a focus on Joy Anna Duggar’s recent engagement to Austin Forsyth and the upcoming birth of Jill Dillard’s second child. Joy Anna shocked fans following Jinger’s wedding when she announced she was courting at age 19. However, the shock didn’t end with the courtship, not even four months after annoucing she was courting, Joy Anna Duggar revealed that she and Austin were engaged.

Joy Anna revealed to fans that she accepted Austin’s proposal while they were on a horseback ride together. Therefore, Duggar fans will expect to see the engagement on the new season of Counting On. Joy Anna has not announced a wedding date, but Duggars typically wed quickly after engagement so another season of wedding planning is highly likely.

I'm back on twitter. Haven't been on since I made that page in 2009, go and follow me! Http://www.twitter.com/jingerandjeremy A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:34am PST

Meanwhile, Jessa Duggar gave birth to her second child and TLC will likely air a birth special at some point during the season. Jessa has revealed some details about the birth noting that she did have a successful homebirth that moved rather quickly. The Seewalds revealed that they did use the same midwife and assistant as their first homebirth despite Jessa’s post-birth hemmorage during son Spurgeon’s birth. They also revealed that Jana and Michelle almost missed the birth because it progressed so quickly.

“They came at the very end. I was already pushing when they walked in the door.”

What do you think about Jinger Duggar seemingly stepping out of the spotlight, at least momentarily, to settle into life in Texas? With the Duggar daughter sporting sleeveless dresses and a neverending smile, may we finally see a Duggar break away from the reality star world?

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]