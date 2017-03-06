Did Shannen Doherty Win Her Battle With Cancer? Feels ‘Great’ After Chemo

Did Shannen Doherty win her battle with cancer? The actress said she felt “great” while she was hosting a charity gala just days after her final chemo treatment.

90210 actress Shannen Doherty has been fighting a brutal battle with breast cancer since February 2015.

Days after Doherty’s final chemotherapy session, she made her first public appearance as the host of the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation Gala on Saturday night in Hollywood, according to Daily Mail.

Doherty was joined by her supportive husband, Kurt Iswarienko. The 45-year-old actress told People, “I feel great. I feel like lucky.”

“Lucky that I’m here…. lucky that I get to be a part of this foundation, lucky that we get to be a voice tonight for the voiceless and just lucky.”

The actress, who formerly starred in the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210, posed for photos on the red carpet alongside the Animal Hope and Wellness founder Marc Ching.

“Marc is a hero to me and I look up to him and I admire him. I don’t know how many times I say to myself like, ‘I wish I could be him. I wish I could do what he does.'”

Doherty, who is also a Dancing With The Stars alumni, posted a photo on Instagram of the evening with her husband of five years.

The 1st annual Gratitude Gala raised funds for the charity, whose goals include attempting to stop dogs from being slaughtered for meat in South Korea.

During her evening out, the Dancing With The Stars alum took to Instagram and shared a stunning snapshot with her husband of five years.

Tonight @animalhopeandwellness full house and with my love @kurtiswarienko #ahwfgala A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

Hours before the event, Doherty posted a makeup-free photo before she began to get ready for the gala.

The actress’s hair brunette hair has already begun to grow back.

Before the makeup and the dress, comes the note cards. Last minute prep work for @animalhopeandwellness gala tonight. So honored to be hosting. #ah&wgala A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

Just last week, Doherty posted a photo on Instagram to share the good news that she had completed her chemo sessions.

However, the actress is not in the clear just yet. She said that she will have to wait now to see if she is cancer-free.

Doherty admitted that having cancer was a frustrating waiting game.

After Doherty was diagnosed with cancer in February 2015, she had discovered that it had spread to her lymphatic system within a year.

The actress has undergone a single mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, according to E! News.

The 90210 actress shared her journey and battle with cancer on social media to support others who are fighting the disease.

“My baby, she cuddles with me, she knows when I’m sick, she knows when I’m depressed.” “She knows everything.”

Doherty’s loved ones, including her husband, mother, and dog, Bowie, have helped her get through some tough times.

The “cancer-slayer” posted a video after announcing she was finished with chemo treatments, dancing to a Missy Elliot song.

This is one way to spend your Friday…. new routine Neda came up with today. She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

