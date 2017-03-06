Box Office Report: ‘Logan’ Soars, ‘Get Out’ Maintains Horror Audience

The box office this weekend was jammed full of people now that the final “Wolverine” movie has hit the theatrical circuit. Logan was the grand R rated finale to a plethora of X-Men films that have gained legendary status on the big-screen and cemented Hugh Jackman’s name in the halls of greatness within the comic book fandom.

It seems safe to assume that everyone that was a fan before Logan was released showed up for the premiere weekend to see how it would all end, according to Box Office Mojo. With an impressive $85 million domestic haul for Logan, it is no surprise that word of mouth has been carrying over for what some have been calling the best film in he X-Men franchise.

#Logan debuts at No.1 in 80 out of 81 Intl mkts this weekend.. $152.5 Million @ Intl $85.3 Million @ #NorthAmerica – Total – $237.8 Million pic.twitter.com/xYsSBVViWp — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 6, 2017

In the X-Men franchise, Logan is the number 5 top earner for an opening weekend box office return. That number also pales in comparison to the opening of Deadpool, which pulled in $132.4 million and end its run at $363 million in the United States. But such box office numbers have also been attributable to Marvel pushing the envelope with content and giving them an R rated makeover.

Word of mouth for Logan has been strong this weekend on social media and most viewers have expressed strongly positive opinions of the dark movie, while others have not been so impressed. It is safe to assume that Logan might have some strong legs to work out another big box office next weekend and add to its lead throughout the week.

In a strong but distant second place for the weekend box office is the previous champion, Get Out. For those who are unaware, Get Out is one of those rare horror films that have pulled of an outstanding achievement, pulling in a 100 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes in its first weekend release and dominating the box office.

In this second weekend for Get Out, the film brought people back to theaters in droves and pulled in $26 million, which is a phenomenal achievement in the horror genre. But this year has been nothing if not an anomaly altogether for the horror genre.

“Get Out” is the type of movie the Oscars should pay attention to https://t.co/qTM5OAd24J — HP LatinoVoices (@LatinoVoices) March 6, 2017

Horror has all but dominated the box office through the infancy of 2017, pulling out major box office numbers for films like Split, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Rings. Split enjoyed a three-week reign at the top, only to be unseated by Lego Batman and Fifty Shades Darker. Resident Evil did not do so well on its domestic haul, but it smashed at the overseas box office.

The Shack came in third place at the box office this weekend with $16 million and The Lego Batman Movie came in fourth place at the box office with $11.6 million, which brings it’s total domestic box office haul up to $148 million.

March is usually the pre-kickoff to the summer blockbuster season at the box office and the returns have already been piling up. Next on the release schedule at the box office includes hit films like Kong: Skull Island, Beauty and the Beast, CHiPs, Power Rangers, Ghost in the Shell and The Case for Christ.

That rounds out March and the start of April, then the world gets some major blockbusters released like The Fate of the Furious, Leap, The Circle, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, King Arthur, Alien: Covenant, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Baywatch and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

June brings in major box office hopefuls like Wonder Woman, The Mummy, Cars 3, Transformers: The Last Knight, Despicable Me 3 and Amityville: The Awakening. Then July sees the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Bad Dads, War for the Planet of the Apes and Stephen King’s The Dark Tower.

[Featured Image by Fox]