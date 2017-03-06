New ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes In Pipe Line After ‘Preliminary’ Netflix Talks

The return of the Gilmore Girls at the end of last year left fans of the television show enraptured, especially when it came to its stunning and shocking conclusion. This left viewers pining for more episodes, as they immediately desired to know more after Rory’s revelation.

From all accounts, though, no more episodes would be forthcoming. While out promoting the new episodes that premiered on Netflix back in November everyone associated with Gilmore Girls repeatedly suggested that no more installments would be created, despite the fact that its conclusion was left on such tenterhooks.

But now that the dust has settled, and that a few months have passed after Gilmore Girls returned to such huge praise, the first signs that we will actually get further episodes have emerged. In fact, it’s now been confirmed that “very preliminary” discussions have been held between Netflix and Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos made this admission to the Press Association, via the New York Daily News, while also explaining just how happy everyone at Netflix was with the success of Gilmore Girls.

We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.

While those associated with Gilmore Girls refused to discuss potential future episodes while out promoting A Year In The Life, they did repeatedly leave the door open for further installments, only as long audiences were interested. This was exactly what Amy Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter, via Vulture, as she admitted that their main intent was to tell a succinct story with A Year In The Life.

We really had a very specific journey in our minds and we fulfilled the journey. So to us, this is the piece that we wanted to do. And the whole thought about, is there more, is there more, is there more — this has to go out into the universe now. We’ve got to put this to bed. And then whatever happens, happens.

Scott Patterson, who portrayed Luke Danes throughout Gilmore Girls’ run, admitted during the same interview that he’d love the show to return in the future, because it would provide an update on the antics of the beloved characters involved.

It’s been nice to do it every year. Maybe every two years, do a three-month thing, do four more chapters. It was easy to do. It was fun. It was really rewarding and people got a sense that if this was going to be the last thing that we now have some closure.

Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai, arguably the most popular character on Gilmore Girls, previously explained to Metro that she didn’t know what the future had in store for the show, but she’d only return if it was worthwhile.

It’s hard to say. I love it so much that I would just want to do what’s best for the show. I think what we’ve done was such a great piece, this mini-series to me was incredibly gratifying.

After a bit more pressure, Lauren Graham then admitted that Amy Sherman-Palladino had always had “the Sherlock model in mind” for future episodes of the series.

Some years it’s three, some years it’s one, some year’s they go back in time. So perhaps we need to go back in time? I don’t know, it’s hard to say.

[Featured Image by Netflix]