Chris Brown’s Relationship With Rihanna And Karrueche Tran Ruined Him?

Chris Brown’s relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran are almost always talked about more than his work.

His domestic violence case with Rihanna and threats to Karrueche have made him a person who is being loved, but reluctantly even by those who enjoy his music. Are his relationships and his past harming his reputation and music?

Chris Brown said that he would be more than happy to talk only about his work, but that never happens. “I’m tired of reading about some shit soon as I’ve got something popping,” he said. “Soon as I want to promote a tour, a party, a f–king album, anything, y’all bring up something,” Billboard has reported.

He admitted to using weed and said: “My weed and my work. That’s all I need.”

His friends have said that Chris Brown is having a hard time dealing with his past and something or the comes up all the time. “He doesn’t know how to deal with the sins of the past,” the source said. “It’s always someone else’s fault. He becomes the victim. And I think he tries to numb whatever he is feeling.”

It looks like he keeps on getting in and out of relationships and can’t yet get over Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. The Inquisitr has reported that Chris Brown finally realized that his break ups were his mistakes. “He’s had some pretty bomb relationships that ended badly and he realizes that all of them were mostly his fault. He misses Kae and Rihanna. If he could have either of them back he’d be the happiest man on earth.”

Chris Brown was still talking to Rihanna, the Inquisitr had reported and that the two even “meeting in secret.” “They’re talking every day again and have met up a few times,” said the pal.

However, that doesn’t mean that Rihanna and Chris Brown are going to be a couple anytime soon. The sources have said that she made a mistake and is not going to repeat it. “She made that mistake and will not return to him romantically,” a source has said, Hollywood Life reported.

Things haven’t been going too well with Karrueche Tran, sources have said. Karrueche Tran alleged that Chris Brown physically assaulted her several times when they were together. Karrueche Tran said that Chris Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me,” TMZ had reported. Tran had said that Brown “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” Chris Brown reportedly said if he couldn’t be with Karrueche Tran, no one could.

Chris Brown is known to respond to Karrueche Tran’s Instagram posts. Karrueche had put up a picture of herself in skimpy clothes and Chris Brown had commented: “Still want it.” Of course, this goes on to prove for sure that Brown is having a very difficult time moving on from Karrueche, the Inquisitr had reported.

Chris Brown keeps on trying his best to get his exes attention and recently he is said to have tried dreadlocks. Some sources went on to say that Chris Brown was merely trying to get her exes attention right before Valentine’s Day given that he misses them. “Karrueche [Tran] had an impact too. Chris knows she secretly loves dudes with dreads and long hair in general and it’s his subtle way of trying to get her attention once again,” the Inquisitr had reported.

Do you think Chris Brown’s former relationships are having a huge impact on him? Do you think he will ever be able to get out of the shadow of Rihanna and Karrueche Tran and make music? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

