Katy Perry Embraces Her Femininity Following Split From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is starting to get back to the things that are important to her, putting her split from actor Orlando Bloom behind her and reinventing herself in true post break-up fashion. Aside from launching and promoting her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” Ms. Perry is making brave new fashion choices, including a Miley Cyrus inspired hairstyle. Sporting her new golden blonde do, Perry made her first public appearance, since splitting from Bloom, when she took the stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Katy Perry Debuts A New Hairstyle And Performs Her New Single

Fresh from performing her song at the Brit Awards and Grammy Awards earlier this year, E! News reports that Katy Perry made her first live appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, since revealing her new look and her new outlook on life. Following her split from Orlando, Katy took the time to re-evaluate herself and what she wanted out of life, which seemed to include a new makeover.

Katy shared her new golden blonde hairstyle, which was also cut short into a pixie haircut, first with her Instagram followers, captioning the photo with “turning a new leaf,” suggesting she’s looking forward to a new lease on life.

As for her hair, Perry says she felt it was time for a change and reveals this was something she has always wanted to try.

“Well yeah, if you’re going this extreme it should, hello! I’m trying to get more attention, obviously. You can just grow it back,” said Ms. Perry. “Honestly, I tried to take my full head of hair platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I’ve always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I’ve always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it.'”

Katy went on to say that she feels the shorter, lighter hair is a trend coming back for women. As an example, Perry pointed to actress Scarlett Johansson, who has kept her own blonde hair cut short, closely cropped. Katy shared that seeing Scarlett at an Oscar party this year pushed her to make the decision to just jump into the new hairstyle.

Katy Perry’s Music Is Evolving Along With Her

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer recently spoke about her new outlook on life and, more specifically, how it has influenced her songwriting, reports People magazine. Perry says her days of singing songs with sexual innuendo and metaphors for adult themes have evolved, as she’s grown older, and she now writes about a wider variety of topics. While she hasn’t given up on writing about sexuality, Katy says her music is more diverse these days and uses innuendo to sing about more than erotic relations and romance.

Ms. Perry adds that she’s worked hard to become the best version of herself and that has had a positive effect on every area of her life, from songwriting to her personal relationships.

“I’m 32 now and I feel great. I’m really accepting of myself and I’ve done a little work in that area and it’s really paying off because I’m having fun and feeling free,” says Katy. “I feel the most authentic I’ve ever been.”

Katy’s fans are all too familiar with the artist’s new outlook on life. She recently tweeted to her followers that people should try a new way of thinking about relationships, adding that it was possible to remain friends with one’s exes.

“No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” Katy added to her tweet.

Ms. Perry made posts about ending relationships on a positive note, after internet gossip began suggesting her relationship with Orlando Bloom met a bitter end. In fact, reps for both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have stated the couple split on friendly terms, after realizing they were each looking for something different. While Katy had been hoping for a deeper commitment, Bloom wasn’t ready to settle down.

A source close to Katy Perry told People that, when the romance began, neither party was looking for something serious.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]