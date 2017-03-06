Khloe Kardashian, ‘You’ve Ruined Your Figure’, Says Fan; She Talks Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian has always been criticized for her body and when she posted a picture of her lace up jeans on Instagram, she met with more criticism. A fan said: “Your butt is horrible looking. You have ruined your figure.”

All laced up!! Our new @goodamerican lace up jeans are available now! Exclusively at GoodAmerican.com #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

“Big booty,” said another.

But, not everyone was critical. One fan went on to say: “You’re such an inspiration you always look amazing”.

“U got it, beautiful,” said another.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian should be criticized so harshly for her body?

The Inquistr had reported that it was only a few weeks ago that Khloe Kardashian had posted a picture in which her butt looked so photoshopped that she was criticized by her fans. “Your butt abs legs don’t add up ma????” said one.

Another said that Khloe didn’t Photoshop her image properly. “This is funny more Kardashian fakery, they’ve forgotten to Photoshop the shadow to match her bum????”

When it comes to her body, Khloe Kardashian has been attacked one too many times. and she goes on to say this again and again that it was her breakup with Lamar Odom that made her go to the gym and get in shape. She said she had a very unhealthy relationship with food when she had just broken up with Lamar Odom. But when she took control, she realized she could change things. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said her divorce with Lamar Odom started the body revolution, the Inquisitr had reported. Khloe Kardashian said she used food as an outlet for her grief. “I was going through my divorce, and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life, and I was like, ‘Food has never helped me lose weight,'” she told Health.

Khloe Kardashian talked about the process of losing weight and getting out of her comfort zone. She even gave her trainer Gunnar Peterson the credit he deserved. “So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions—because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi—I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

Khloe Kardashian went on to say that some people criticized her even for losing her weight. They said she took too long to lose it. However, Khloe said she needed to change her lifestyle to really make a change. Apart from been criticized for her body, Khloe Kardashian has been alleged for having surgeries on her face. However, Khloe has always said that she is not against surgeries, but she likes to go through other means to lose weight before she takes to invasive methods. Her fans also allege that she has had work done on her face. But Khloe Kardashian says that her nose looks narrow because of the make up, when she washes her face, her nose seems slim.

The second drop of our @goodamerican season 2 is now LIVE on goodamerican.com!! New Good Waist and The Pencil skirt—so excited!!! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Khloe Kardashian also talked about her relationship with Lamar Odom on the show Revenge Body, Us Magazine has reported. “You are like my twin soul. I was very much the same. I wanted to be with [ex-husband] Lamar [Odom], and I wanted to do everything. I never missed a home basketball game,” Khloé told the contestant.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian has had work done on her body and face? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]