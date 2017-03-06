Mama June: Fat Suit Employed To Dramatize ‘Not To Hot’ Weight Loss?

Mama June is being accused of using a fat suit to dramatize her weight loss on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

That’s right, the popular Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch, Mama June Shannon, is being condemned online for reportedly exaggerating her recent weight loss on the new We TV reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot. While Mama June reportedly did drop significant weight for the series, the reality star has been implicated in using a fat suit and other prosthetic devices to overdo her “before” and “after” weight loss scenes.

Internet conjecture surrounding the fat suit controversy posits that Mama June’s “before” scenes on Not to Hot were purportedly not filmed in real time, thereby necessitating the use of a fat suit in displaying the reality star’s weight loss. Did you catch the Friday, February 24, premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot? Do you think the famous TV matron used a fat suit in filming certain scenes of the reality TV show?

According to Us Weekly, the Mama June fat suit debate started as soon as From Not to Hot premiered. The celebrity news magazine reports that numerous viewers vented their apparent frustration online in challenging Shannon’s purported weight loss transformation as presented on the show. As the TV program is reportedly rooted in reality, a hyperbolized fat suit scenario could seemingly be viewed as a betrayal by fervent Mama June fans.

“After the 37-year-old reality star’s new We TV series premiered… several viewers took to social media to question whether the ‘before’ scenes were actually filmed after she dropped the weight.”

Last week, Radar Online reported on the Mama June fat suit controversy. In line with viewer’s apparent accusations, the celebrity gossip site questioned whether Mama June wore “a fat suit and prosthetics to exaggerate her weight loss on her new reality TV show.” As mentioned by the previously linked source, Shannon’s initial desire to lose weight apparently stemmed from jealousy concerning the new love interest of her ex-boyfriend “Sugar Bear.”

However earnest Mama June’s weight loss wishes may have been, Not to Hot fans are still calling foul on Shannon purportedly donning a fat suit. The new reality TV show was advertised as documenting Mama June’s transformation as she went from a reported 460 pounds to a Size 4. Apparently, Shannon underwent gastric sleeve surgery in attaining her “revenge body.”

“From Not to Hot is supposed to begin with Shannon at her highest weight. However, intrepid viewers of her show pointed out a suspicious look to her on-camera appearance in the ‘before surgery’ scenes.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, viewers of Not to Hot were tweeting out their claims concerning Mama June’s fat suit within minutes of the premiere’s airing. Did the infamous “Mama” of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fame virtually lie to television audiences regarding the extent of her body transformation?

The Inquisitr was also likewise on board to investigate whether Mama June had indeed used a thickening undergarment to appear “fat” on the new reality TV series. As indicated in the linked article, Not to Hot fans even went so far as to share screen grabs of the program online in an effort to deduce the usage of a fat suit.

