Beyonce and Jay Z May Finally Buy A Los Angeles Home, Eyeing $85 million Mansion

Beyonce and Jay Z have been trying for a few years to find the home of their dreams in the Los Angeles area but with no luck. Now there is news that the expectant couple may have actually found the perfect place to call home and naturally it just happens to be the most expensive property in the area. The timing on a new home purchase would be perfect considering that they are just months away from delivering twins, making their family jump from just three members to five.

The home in question is the estate that formerly belonged to Candy and Aaron Spelling according to People. Jay Z and Beyonce reportedly visited the 57,000-square-foot French chateau-style estate in Holmby Hills for a secret viewing just days ago and are considering purchasing the huge property to make room for their growing family. The sprawling mansion last sold in 2011 for a whopping $85 million, a huge price tag but hip hop’s royal couple can certainly afford it considering that they’re worth more than $1 billion with both of their net worths combined.

Check out this $85 million dollar mansion that Jay Z & Beyonce are reportedly thinking about buying in L.A.???? pic.twitter.com/hpQt3nT7EA — Hip Hops Revival (@hiphopsrevival) March 6, 2017

Back in their heyday, Beverly Hills, 90210 creator Aaron Spelling lived there with his family. His wife Candy once bragged to People that it was the biggest home in Los Angeles County when they lived there. There were even reports that the home was so big that everyone had their own wing.

Beyonce and Jay Z have looked at property in the Los Angeles area in the past but were never able to find a property that was perfect for them. Instead, they opted to rent a space back in 2015 at a reported $150,000 per month while they continued to split time between L.A. and New York City.

While they probably have an extra room in their current homes to turn into a nursery, it looks like the couple wants to settle in permanently in a home that is all their own. They must really love the exclusive Holmby Hills because even back in 2015 when they were looking to settle in Los Angeles, that was where their dream home was located.

Beyoncé & Jay Z’s new $200,000,000 home in Holmes Hills is the largest home in California???? pic.twitter.com/v274zHSp3A — Common Girl (@SoReIatable) March 5, 2017

Some fans may recall the last time that Beyonce and Jay Z went house shopping in Los Angeles a couple of years back. They reportedly put a bid on a home that they really loved and it happened to be located in the same neighborhood as the estate that they are looking at now. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Beyonce and Jay Z offered up $70 million for that sprawling pad but were outbid by Markus Persson, the founder of Mojang, the company that brought us Minecraft.

Beyonce and Jay Z had reportedly visited that home at least six times and were getting ready to close a deal on the home so they could more their family into it back in 2015 before the Minecraft creator swooped in and outbid them. This time around, it looks like the couple is trying to keep their house hunting a secret. Is it because they don’t want the attention of paparazzi and fans following them around? Or are Beyonce and Jay Z trying to prevent what happened last time they tried to purchase a home in Los Angeles but got outbid by a billionaire tech exec with just as much money as they have?

Beyoncé & JAY Z now own the biggest house in California and the 3rd biggest house in the US!???? pic.twitter.com/D9eZUUvg57 — BeyNation (@RealBeyNation) March 5, 2017

If Beyonce and Jay Z are serious about purchasing a Los Angeles home, fans should find out about their purchase pretty soon. Considering how far into her pregnancy that Beyonce is getting each and every day that they wait, it only makes sense to hurry up and close a deal now so the family can get settled and nurseries can get set up prior to the big arrival.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]