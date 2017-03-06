Save Money By Making Your Own Homemade Facial Masks And Treatments

Do you want Hollywood, A-list skin on a dollar store budget? Forget those fancy makeup counters at department stores that charge huge prices and make promises they rarely keep. You can make facial masks and treatments for any type of skin at home for a mere fraction of the cost. Here are a few of the many great suggestions offered by Womenio and About Style.

Try These Homemade Treatments For Oily Skin And Acne

This is going to sound crazy, but Womenio swears that one of the best homemade masks for oily skin and acne can be found in the pet department of your local store. To be more precise, you’ll find it in the cat section. It turns out that clay-based brands of cat litter are made of the same kind of clay that’s used in expensive facial treatments. How crazy is that? Be sure to check the label to make sure the cat litter you choose is made of bentonite clay without additives, and you want to grind it up to a fine mixture if it’s in large chunks. Just mix with a few tablespoons of water and for a pleasant scent, a few drops of essential oil, and you have a super cheap mask that will help tighten your pores and treat excessively oily skin. Note: this is not for dry skin and if you happen to have cats, you might not want to lay down during this treatment lest they mistake you for a new alternative to the kitty box.

Here’s another facial mask you may not have heard of that is aimed at treating acne. The aspirin facial mask is made by crushing up three aspirin then mixing them with another skin treatment ingredient such as warm honey, or an oil such as olive, coconut, or almond oil. Apply it, dry it, and not only will you help fight acne, but this facial mask is supposed to treat and minimize fine lines, as well.

Homemade Facial Masks For Dry Skin

Most women have a tendency toward dry skin and want facial masks with a moisturizing element to help hydrate skin and minimize or prevent wrinkles from occurring in the first place. One of the simplest and most common moisturizing masks is mixing an avocado with some honey. This is one of many great uses for avocados that are past their prime.

About Style swears another moisturizing mask gets the stamp of approval from model Shalom Harlow and simply mixes two egg whites and two tablespoons of plain yogurt. How much easier can that get?

For one more moisturizing mask that sounds more like dessert than a skin treatment, mix one ripened banana with a tablespoon of honey. Then add a couple of drops of real juice from an actual orange or lemon. Apply this mixture for 15 minutes, then rinse off with cold water. Follow the rinse by applying a warm washcloth to your face.

Facial Masks That Revive Mature Skin

For mature skin that needs a little boost to defy gravity and the normal aging process, here’s a versatile facial mask that will tighten your skin and minimize wrinkles, plus you can customize it for dry or oily skin. Purée half of a cup of fresh pumpkin pulp, not that canned mush you use in pumpkin pie. Mix in two eggs, then if you have dry skin, also add in two teaspoons of almond milk. For those with oily skin, instead of the almond milk, you’ll add two teaspoons of either cranberry juice or apple cider. You leave this mask on for 15 to 30 minutes before rinsing with cool water. You’ll also want to follow up with your regular moisturizer.

There are also nifty recommendations for facial masks using chocolate, brown sugar, and strawberries, but those are just too tasty to waste on a skin treatment when you have so many other options. Experiment to see which homemade facial masks work best for you and save big bucks over store-bought products or fancy treatments at a local spa. Your skin will thank you for it, as will your wallet.

