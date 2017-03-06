Floyd Mayweather Suffers A Not So Devastating Loss, Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

Floyd Mayweather has of late been making headlines due to his much hyped potential fight with UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. Presently, Conor is unable to take part in the event because of his ongoing contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It prevents him from going into other combat sports. If it ever sees the light of day, the bout has been forecasted to surpass a billion dollars in revenue. The following was Floyd Mayweather’s statement in relation to the fight, a few days ago.

This Halloween costume speaks for itself, "Money Man". A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

“I can’t say if it’s going to happen because it is all up to the UFC. I’ve done my part. I’m just waiting. If they want the fight to happen, let’s see… When it comes to money, of course I’m always thinking business. But it’s about entertainment. It’s a very, very entertaining match-up…”

#Repost @conormcgregorsbgi with @repostapp ・・・ Champ McGregor showing off his precision kicking skills A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:33am PST

But, even if the fight could be scheduled, it would still encounter numerous promotional hurdles given that UFC and Mayweather promotions have different platforms, and the huge revenues involved. This is according to Jake Cohen, a lawyer for Mills & Reeve, as reported by The Independent. The following was his exact statement.

“Should the UFC enter negotiations, we could potentially see something that we often see with boxing, which would be a cross-promotion, in this instance between the UFC and Mayweather Promotions (MP). That would certainly be the path of least resistance for all parties concerned, although negotiations would naturally still be complicated, due to the estimated $1 billion in revenues this fight could generate.”

That said Dana White, President of the UFC, recently stated that he did not see a Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather fight happening anytime soon. He in the same breath revealed that the Lightweight champion would most likely be fighting the winner of the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson bout.

floating thru the sky no worries A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Meanwhile, Oscar De La Hoya weighed in on the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather situation, stating that the fight would be an embarrassment. This is because both men are from different sports and neither of the two would win in the other’s specialty. In a boxing match, he predicted that Conor would lose, stating, “Not only are there safety issues, but if McGregor gets in a boxing ring he’ll get outclassed easily. McGregor has never fought a boxer ever in his life. It’s a whole different sport.”

This was while speaking to Sky Sports. Away from this and on to the most recent news, Floyd Mayweather is reported to have suffered a not so devastating loss. Apparently, one of his entourage vans was apparently set on fire in an arson attack earlier today, while on The Undefeated Tour in Birmingham, UK. The tour was to provide a platform for him to interact with his fans, but allegedly ended in a disaster. The following is an excerpt from TMZ detailing the incident.

“A rep for the Ladywood Fire Station — which responded to the fire — tells TMZ that 2 individuals chucked a Molotov cocktail inside after breaking a window with a brick. We’re told the van was connected to Floyd’s entourage and the team handling his promotions while he’s in the UK. Sources close to Floyd tell us the van was not actually owned by him. The case has been passed off to cops… Floyd was speaking at an event in the International Convention Centre in Birmingham Saturday night when 1 of his custom TMT vans was torched outside and left smoldering. The boxer is currently on his “Undefeated” tour, where he’s speaking in front of audiences and doing meet-and-greets with fans.”

Follow my family @1_oneshot and wish him a Happy Birthday. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:06pm PDT

Last year, four of Floyd Mayweather’s luxury cars got torched, while being transported on a trailer. They included a Bentley and two Rolls Royce cars.

[Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images]