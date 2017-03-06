‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Lands Modeling Gig For Dolce & Gabbana

Kit Harington is a busy man these days as he stars in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones and now poses for Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance line. The 30-year-old British actor has been making waves over his ruggedly handsome good looks and is now putting those looks to use as the face of D&G’s The One for Men cologne.

GQ reported on Harington’s newest role as the Dolce & Gabbana model as the magazine states “he has it all.” Not only does the actor have a beautiful girlfriend in Rose Leslie, amazing career, and gorgeous looks, but he can now add ‘model’ to his resume. In fact, this isn’t the first time the GoT actor represented a fragrance.

The GQ article brings up the fact Kit has some experience in the modeling world as he previously worked with Jimmy Choo.

“[He] even has some practice as a model, having posed for the cameras in the past, for the Jimmy Choo fragrance MAN.”

The Daily Mail reported on Kit’s arrival in Naples, where he traveled to shoot the Dolce & Gabbana ad this weekend.

“He will step up as the face of Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana this September. And on Friday, Kit Harington was spotted in Naples, Italy, shooting a commercial for the brand’s The One for Men fragrance.”

Fans quickly noticed the Game of Thrones star in the city as they stood outside the filming location. Harington proved to be a good sport as he took breaks to wave to his fans as they chanted “king in the north” to the actor, according to Daily Mail.

“The 30-year-old Game of Thrones star could be seen leaning out of a balcony, waving to his fans, who chanted ‘King in the North’ as their favorite actor keenly looked down upon them in between takes for the new campaign.”

The article adds Harington smiled at the crowd and even recorded them chanting as he pulled out his cell phone during the Dolce & Gabbana shoot.

“Kit – full name Christopher Catesby Harington – fondly snapped photos of his Italian fans dubbing him the king. A Kit Harington fan account posted the video to Instagram.”

It seems Kit was channeling his inner Jon Snow as the actor was seen sporting his famous style for the fragrance shoot.

“Harington – best known for his role as Jon Snow on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones – had his thick, raven mane and facial hair styled in his character’s signature look.”

The designers behind the fragrance spoke out on their decision to cast Harington as the new face of their brand. The label stated Kit is exactly how they envision D&G clientele.

“Kit Harington is exactly how we see the Dolce & Gabbana man; young, naturally charming, charismatic with a personality rich in traits. There could be no other face for The One for Men. We are happy to have him joining the Dolce & Gabbana family.”

Fans also seem to agree with D&G’s statements that Kit is the perfect celebrity to represent the brand. Readers took to commenting on the Daily Mail‘s article as they shared their thoughts.

“First time I’ve smiled all day, he’s really lovely.” “Wow he’s a looker isn’t he!!! Very nice, very nice indeed!!!”

However, not everyone is pleased about the news as they left some not-so-nice comments on the article. Some readers criticized Kit’s looks and even implied he’s only popular because of his Jon Snow hairstyle.

“Once he cuts his hair no-one will look at him.”

“Sorry, he’s too short, a bit stocky, and his hair is unreasonable.”

Others shared their opinions on Kit’s response to his fans as they said “he’s not the messiah.”

“He really thinks he’s something doesn’t he…lol.”

Sure, Harington may “really think he’s something,” but so do millions of Game of Thrones fans who can’t get enough of the actor.

Harington is said to have wrapped up filming for the highly-anticipated season seven of GoT, which is set to premiere this summer.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]