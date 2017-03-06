Who Is Simon Konecki, Adele’s New Husband?

In an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards, the world was introduced officially to Adele’s new husband, Simon Konecki. Adele was accepting the award for album of the year for 25, when she said, “Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it”

But, the questions on most people’s minds are, who is Simon Konecki? What does he do for a living, and how long have he and Adele been connected?

How Did Adele and Simon Konecki Meet?

Simon Konecki met Adele in 2011, when the pair were introduced by Ed Sheeran during Adele’s time off due to throat surgery to remove a benign polyp from her vocal chords. The pair obviously got along famously, because they welcomed a son the following year on October 19, 2012.

The duo have been connected ever since, although Adele has famously been quiet about her personal relationships. During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, however, the singer opened up about the impact that Simon has had on her life.

“Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that’s so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now, that’s what made me write about everything I’ve ever done, because I’ve got his love. I know it sounds a bit like I’m trying to write a Hollywood movie but it’s only because of him and our kids and stuff that I’m all right.”

So who is this amazing person that has helped Adele through some rocky times in her life?

Who is Simon Konecki

Simon Konecki was born in 1974 in New York, and moved to London ten years later. Simon attended the prestigious English prep school, Eton for two years. As an Etonian, Konecki had quite the reputation, even in a boarding house that had a reputation as the worst behaved in the school. According to an interview published in the Evening Standard, a fellow Old Etonian remembered Simon as a “bit of a lad,” who was “‘asked to leave’, as they say.”

Despite the reputation, Simon went on to become a foreign exchange broker by the young age of 17 and rose quickly through the ranks. After a short stint as a director of the electronic trading platform for currency exchange (EBS) at the power brokerage ICAP (now known as NEX), he moved to Lehman Brothers. There, at the age of 24, Simon made a name for himself as a senior broker manager.

He tired of that life, and in 2005, after some research, decided to do something about how much of the world goes without clean water. To that end, he founded Life Natural Spring Water, which used sales of bottled water to get clean drinking water to communities in need. He founded the nonprofit charity Drop4Drop as the charitable arm of his vision. In a talk with Financial Times in 2012, Konecki estimated that the charity has gotten clean water to over 200,000 people.

Simon Konecki’s Past Relationships

Konecki was married once before from 2004 to 2008 to Clary Fisher, a stylist. Together Clary and Simon had a daughter, who is now 8. Despite rumors, Simon was well divorced prior to meeting Adele, a fact that she posted to her website, despite her normal reluctance to discuss private matters.

Adele supports Simon’s charity 100 percent, and has tweeted in the past encouraging people to donate and raise awareness about the importance of clean water.

It's World Water Day! For every RT this gets, @LifeWaterUK will give 100 gallons of clean water to someone in need. #cleanwaterforall xx — Adele (@Adele) March 22, 2015

Adele purchased a home in Beverly Hills, California last year as a refuge from the spotlight. Now that her world tour for 25 is over, looks to enjoy some quiet time off with her new husband and children.

