Jennifer Lopez-Drake Affair Staged? Is Her Heart With Marc Anthony?

Jennifer Lopez and Drake made plenty of news when they were together. However, now that the couple is no longer in each other’s lives, the rumors of she and Marc Anthony getting back together are doing the rounds.

While Jennifer Lopez was on the The View she said Marc Anthony are not together for a reason. She went on to say that she and Marc are very good friends, the People magazine has reported.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” she said she was asked if she would be back together with drake. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together.”

However, it looks like Jennifer Lopez enjoys working with Marc Anthony a lot. “That has been even better for us,” Lopez said of working with Anthony.

She describes her working relationship with Marc as “magical”. “We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical. When we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

The pop star never fails to mention her kids and how special they seem to have made her life. “They just make my life so much better,” Lopez said.

Coffee talk at the #todayshow A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Jennifer Lopez got very emotional as she talked about her kids. She went on to say that she almost didn’t have kids and when she did, she was very grateful for them. “I’m forever grateful. I didn’t have kids until later. I almost thought it wasn’t going to happen for me, so I’m very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different. I don’t take it for granted.”

It may be quite surprising for her fans that she got over her relationship with Drake so easily. The Inquisitr had earlier suggested that she might have faked her relationship with Drake.

Jennifer Lopez didn’t have a lot of expectations from her relationship with Drake to start with. “She likes him but her expectations for the relationship were always pretty low,” the Inquisitr has reported.

Ready… #shadesofblue #sethmeyers #pressweek A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

This may have something to do with the fact that Drake was having a tough time staying faithful to Lopez. “J.Lo’s as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake next weekend at his Super Bowl gig,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

The sources went on to say that he was going to be surrounded by strippers and she couldn’t expect him to be faithful under such circumstances. She was quite afraid that he would not be able to keep his hands to himself.

There were rumors that Marc Anthony was in fact not happy with her relationship with Drake and was hoping their relationship never works. It’s not clear how true the rumors are, but Marc Anthony is hopeful she would get back to him. “Jennifer and Marc continue to talk and are very good friends,” the source shares. “Marc is going to be a constant presence in her life and hopes that this fling with Drake just fizzles out. Jennifer is a hopeless romantic and Marc is praying that once the honeymoon phase of dating Drake is over, she will come back to him,” the Inquisitr had reported.

The rumors are that the main reason Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are not together is because she has major trust issues with him. It can’t be ruled out that the two would want to get back together for the sake of their kids, but if there is not trust in the relationship, they wouldn’t be able to sustain it for long. Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony should be back together? Do you think her affair with Drake was staged? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]