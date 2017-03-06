Raven Gates’ Ex-Boyfriend Makes Sure The World Knows He Can Give An Orgasm

Raven Gates didn’t hold back at all last week on The Bachelor while talking to Nick Viall about her ex-boyfriend. She already shared that he had cheated on her. The Inquisitr shared about how this man was Hunter Henry, and he is a doctor in Arkansas. He has sometimes been confused with the football player, but that isn’t him. Now Hunter Henry is speaking out against some of the stuff that Raven shared last week.

On the show, Raven said that she had never told him she loved him. She also revealed that Hunter was never able to give her an orgasm and that he was the only person she had ever had sex with in her life. Raven also said that he only told her that he loved her if he was intoxicated and they dated for years.

Hunter spoke out to Us Magazine about what Raven Gates had to say, and he is not happy. Here is what Hunter had to say about Raven’s claims against him.

“Comments made by Raven about our relationship are skewed and untrue. However, I wish her all the best. Definitely not true about the whole orgasm thing. And she has told me she loved me multiple times, just for the record.”

Hunter definitely wanted to make sure that everyone knows that he can give a girl an orgasm if he wants to do it. So far, Raven hasn’t said a word about his claims. This week viewers will get to see The Women Tell All special, but since Raven Gates has been sent home yet, she won’t be there to answer questions. There are only two weeks of the show left before fans find out if Nick Viall will pick Raven Gates as the woman he wants to spend his life with or not.

Reality TV World shared a few things to get to know Raven Gates better. She is from Arkansas and a boutique owner. Fans saw that she likes to get down and dirty on her hometown date with Nick. Raven isn’t afraid to have a good time. Raven says she is ready to become a wife. Her favorite movies are Uptown Girls, Bridesmaids and Step Brothers. As everyone saw her brother, Weston is a police officer and he surprised Nick on their hometown date. It all went down pretty funny, and Nick handled it well.

If Raven Gates doesn’t end up being Nick Viall’s final pick, it would not be surprising at all if she is cast as on Bachelor in Paradise. At this time, Raven and Nick look like they are getting along great, but you never now. Everyone already knows that Rache Lindsay isn’t his pick and will be The Bachelorette next season. The fans love Raven and want to see her find love with someone. You never know who she would meet if she was put on a season of Bachelor in Paradise, which has already been confirmed to air this summer.

Are you shocked to hear that Raven Gates’ ex is speaking out against her? Who do you believe in this story? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor 2017 on Monday nights on ABC. Tomorrow night is a three-hour special. You will get to see the end of the fantasy suite dates along with the special The Women Tell All. Then next week, viewers get to see if Nick picks Raven or Vanessa in the end.

[Featured Image By Raven Gates/Instagram]