‘Feud’ On FX Is A Fun, Dramatic Portrayal Of Bette Davis, Joan Crawford Rivalry

FX’s new series Feud is a fun, dramatic portrayal of the infamous rivalry between Hollywood stars Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. The series premiere is March 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and Glee has returned with something totally new: an anthology series that will feature a different famous celebrity rivalry in each season.

The first season captures the long-time resentment between the legendary Hollywood actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

FX sent out five of the eight episodes to critics, according to Vox.

Feud‘s storyline and direction deliver every bit of drama and Season 1’s star’s Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange embodied their characters tremendously.

Jessica Lange portrayed Joan Crawford, a notoriously demanding actress.

During Feud, Joan has nearly finished her career as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful. She was miserable, angry, and restless.

Jessica Lange portrayed Joan as a woman who becomes trapped in her own paranoia and desperation.

Fans of American Horror Story will obviously recognize Lange from her starring role in the first four seasons of the FX series, playing a failed actress, a tyrannical nun, a witch, and a delusional carnival owner.

Lange has six Oscar Nominations, including two wins for her supporting role in the 1982 film, Tootsie, and her leading role in 1994’s Blue Sky.

The actress also won three Emmys for her roles in American Horror Story: Murder House and Coven, as well as the HBO series Grey Gardens, according to IMDB.

Susan Sarandon plays the role of Bette Davis.

Ryan Murphey had apparently had some experience actually working with Davis. Murphey worked as an entertainment journalist before he got into television.

The American Horror Story creator interviewed Bette Davis and had recently told Todd VanDerWerff on Vox’s podcast, I Think You’re Interesting, that his conversation with Bette Davis was the key inspiration behind Feud.

Olivia de Havilland, Joan Blondell, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Kathy Bates have the task as the supporting cast to describe Bette and Joan’s feud from their own point-of-views from a couch in flash-forward scenes to 1978 interviews.

Joan Crawford and Better Davis famously butt heads throughout their acting careers. They were two ambitious actresses who were constantly competing for roles.

Joan and Bette’s rivalry infamously came to a peak on the set of Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? where Davis played an aging former child star who was stuck in the past and Crawford played her meek, submissive sister.

Feud highlights the sexism and ageism of old Hollywood. According to the FX drama, Bette and Joan both booked Whatever Happened To Baby Jane in order to boost their images in the eyes of young Hollywood.

Feud premieres Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.

