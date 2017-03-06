Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid: Watch Zayn’s Sweet Dedication During iHeartRadio Awards

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been going on and off for the past years, but they are now on a more stable space.

After dominating the street style for Milan Fashion week, Zayn Malik continues to shower praises for his beloved girlfriend. In his thank you video for iHeartMusic Awards, for winning the Best Music Video category, Malik said that he is currently in Paris so he was not able to attend. However, he thanks his fans for voting him as well as his co-star who’s “actually sitting next to me right here, so she’s gonna say hello as well.”

In the video, you can see Hadid’s loving pat on Malik’s cheeks before appearing on the video to quickly say, “Hello!”

ZiGi, the couples’s fandom-based name, has become pretty popular. It was a dream come true for both of their fans. Malik, coming from the boy band One Direction, has his own female fan base, and Hadid, being a supermodel, had admirers of her own. But their fans wonder who the two had met in the first place.

In an interview, Zayn said that he was “pretty straight up” when he asked her out.

“I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date. I was in New York, presumably when she was, too. Being in the same general location as the other person tends to help.”

Hadid actually shares the same sentiment. For her, she admitted that it did not take her a long time to recognize that Malik was “cute.” In her interview with Ellen, she said she “played it cool for like 10 minutes” before she said, “You’re really cute.”

“We connected like really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and started sharing videos.”

It was not long when they already started dating.

“Later that week, we ended up going on our first date.”

Hadid is also very open about their relationship on social media and Instagram. She even posted a photo of Malik with caption, “love of my life.”

The couple first met at a Victoria’s Secret party in New York.

According to E! News, the couple have been dating for about a year and a half now. Even with very busy schedules and both their lives under the limelight, the two apparently could not be any more in love.

A source tells E! News that the two are pretty serious.

“Their love can’t get any stronger.”

It is possible that Malik has also reached a new level of maturity. He received a massive backlash when he broke up with One Direction. After a couple of months, Malik has launched his new album, which is quite far from the music the One Direction band has produced. He has worked and collaborated with the music industries greatest talents in his album.

In one of his singles, Pillowtalk, he included Hadid in the music video. Apparently, the real love connection between the two dominated the charts. At the same time, it earned Malik the iHeartMusic Award.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were also very supportive of each other. Hadid would be seen with Malik whenever he is in New York and Malik joins Hadid during her fashion shows.

“When they are in the same city they don’t leave each other’s side. The high fashion events are mainly work-related, but doing it together is always more enjoyable,” said the insider.

Though marriage may be a little too far for the 21-year-old Hadid and 24-year-old musician, the singer has always said that “he sees her in his future.”

The couple is currently working on a project with Tommy Hilfiger

