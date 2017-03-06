WWE Fastlane 2017 Results: Watch Highlights, Find Live Match Results

Wrestling fans who want to find WWE Fastlane 2017 highlights and get full match results will be able to find everything they need right here, with live updates from Sunday’s WWE’s Pay-Per-View event as it happens.

The program is set to start on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, one of the last major steps on the road to WrestleMania 33. There are some pretty significant matches on Sunday, with Goldberg taking on Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship belt and Roman Reigns taking on Braun Strowman in a match that could have some big WrestleMania implications.

Here is the full list of matches from WWE Fastlane 2017, with the results and highlights being added in live as the matches are completed.

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Tag Team Championship — Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Cruiserweight Championship — Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Women’s Championship — Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Universal Championship — Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

Fans who follow along with the live results and highlights of WWE Fastlane 2017 could see a close glimpse of WrestleMania coming together. As CBS Sports noted, the WWE seems set on having Chris Jericho take on Kevin Owens at this year’s WrestleMania, but Sunday’s match between Owens and Goldberg could play an important role in how that all comes together.

“Owens could win Sunday, perhaps with some interference from Brock Lesnar, and face Jericho for the universal title at ‘Mania with Jericho perhaps dropping the United States title at some point,” the report noted. “What seems more likely, though, is Owens falling to Goldberg, who would go on to defend the belt against Lesnar in a mega match. Whether Jericho played a role in Owens’ loss is irrelevant, but it would advance the rivalry.”

Goldberg’s match is particularly interesting to wrestling fans. As one of the best-known wrestlers on the late 1990s and early 2000s, the former champion now has a chance to make history, Fox Sports noted.

“Nearly 5,000 days after his last title shot in 2003, Goldberg can become one of the oldest World Champions in WWE history Sunday night at Fastlane, where the 50-year-old will face Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship,” the report noted.

Though many believed that Goldberg would win on Sunday at Fastlane, oddsmakers are getting a bit more wary of his chances.

As Forbes noted, the movement in the final days is toward Kevin Owens.

“Goldberg has long since been considered a favorite to win the Universal Championship, making his headlining bout with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 a world championship affair. But after being a near-lock at -1350 just four days ago, money has been coming in on Kevin Owens as Goldberg’s lead has shrunk to -900. Though it is still a pretty sizable margin, perhaps sharp bettors are wary of interference from Chris Jericho—who has not been seen since being beaten down by his former best friend—or Brock Lesnar, Goldberg’s chief rival.”

Those who want to see the live results and highlights from WWE Fastlane 2017 can stay tuned in, with updates being added as the matches come to a conclusion.

And wrestling fans who want to watch WWE Fastlane 2017 live will be able to skip all the results and highlights and watch it for themselves — with a chance to see it for free. The Pay-Per-View event will be broadcast on the WWE Network, which is available for a free trial for first-time users. It can be found here, and it is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android.

