Bethenny Frankel Vacations In Miami With Mystery Man

The Real Housewives of New York City star was spotted in Miami flaunting her body in some skimpy swimwear. Bethenny Frankel was joined on her vacation getaway by a mystery man.

The 46-year-old reality star was accompanied by a man on the beach. The mystery guy wore a white v-neck shirt with black swim trunks and a pair of glasses.

Bethenny Frankel showed off her toned physique in a navy blue bikini.

The reality star wore a wide-brimmed hat to cover her face from the sun’s rays. Frankel and the man were photographed walking together along the water’s edge.

Bethenny accessorized with metallic jewelry on one wrist and a pendant necklace that matched her swimsuit.

Frankel has been formerly linked to New York banker Dennis Shields, according to Daily Mail.

The Real Housewives star was previously married to Jason Hoppy for six years until they divorced in 2016.

Frankel and Hoppy share a six-year-old daughter, Bryn.

‪Oh hey miami ‬ A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:32am PST

As recently as December, Bethenny Frankel told Us Weekly that Dennis Shields was still “in my life,” but that the two were never in a seriously committed relationship.

“He is an amazing person who I love and care about very much.”

The Skinnygirl entrepreneur has not been into labels ever since the failed relationship with her ex-husband.

“I want my message to be about women’s independence versus being defined by relationships, which is exactly the opposite of the message of B Strong. Men can be wonderful partners, but they don’t define us.”

The Housewives reality star partnered with Dress for Success back in December to create the ‘B Strong: Find Your Yes’ initiative for women.

I'm a real beach today ????: BethennyFrankel A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

She started a charity to help those “in abusive situations, women at a crossroads, women in dire straits financially.”

Frankel admitted that for the first time in her life, she realized that she had to “save myself and then save others. That is my priority.”

Bethenny Frankel was also reported to have formerly dated Michael “Mac” Cerussi III, a financier in New York after her split from Hoppy.

OTHER RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Bethenny Frankel Lists SoHo Apartment For $5.25M; Upgrading To A Bigger Place

Bethenny Frankel Spotted Out With Daughter Amid Battle With Stalker Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel’s Case Against Her Stalking Ex Reveals Disturbing Details

Bethenny Frankel Pumps Brakes On Dennis Shields’ Relationship

Bethenny Frankel Assistants: Is ‘Skinnygirl’ Owner Making Outrageous Demands?

In September of last year, Frankel told Us Weekly that she was looking for a romantic partner with “integrity and kindness.”

“I think I’ve been pretty sheltered in my emotional estimation of people. I’ve gotten pretty surprised.”

Bethenny has previously said that the hardest thing about her divorce was the negative effect it would have on her daughter, Bryn. The reality star claimed that “anything that is unnecessarily negative for my daughter is really challenging for me. You know, you kind of have to look inside, find your strength.”

Frankel is unsure whether or not she will ever get married again. The Bravo star claimed that she finally got her life into a “settled” place, so she doesn’t want to cause chaos again.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel kicked off her Valentine’s Day this year by putting her $5.25 million Soho apartment up for sale. She is reportedly on the hunt for a bigger place to upgrade to.

The 46-year-old Bravo star’s Tribeca penthouse apartment, which she bought with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, finally sold for $6.95 million last October after being on the market for quite a while.

This old thing #aboutlastnight A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:55am PST

The Skinnygirl mogul told People that she had purchased her Soho apartment quickly because she was “in a situation where I really needed to buy something.”

“It was a time when I needed to get some stability for [my daughter] Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us. Our SoHo apartment is an amazing place, but I’d like a bigger place now for both of us.”

Bethenny Frankel also owns a Bridgehampton farmhouse and is looking for a place in downtown Manhattan so that she can be located closer to her six-year-old daughter Bryn’s school.

Do you think the mystery man who joined Bethenny Frankel on her Miami vacation was a potential romantic partner or just a friend? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Stringer / Getty Images]