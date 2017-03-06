‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2 Predictions: Where It Will Start & Where It Will End

Attack on Titan Season 2 is less than a month away, and fans of the hit anime are feverishly looking forward to the latest anime adaptation of the blockbuster animated franchise. With the hit series set to be released on April 1, the anticipation and hype surrounding Attack on Titan Season 2 are at an all-time high.

In fact, as preparation for the release of AoT Season 2, a number of Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the United States will be showing Guren no Yumiya and Jiyuu no Tsubasa, the movie compilations of Attack on Titan Season 1’s first and second halves, on March 28 and 29, according to a Polygon report. Apart from the feature-length compilation films, viewers in U.S. theaters will also be able to watch a teaser for the anime’s upcoming second season.

Considering that the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan largely followed its manga counterpart, it is fairly easy to predict where AoT Season 2 will begin and where it will end. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with the Survey Corps discovering Titans inside the walls. Thus, there is a very good chance that the second season would pick up immediately where the first season left off.

FUNimation has announced #AttackOnTitan recap movies on March 27th (1st movie) and March 28th (2nd movie) in select USA theaters! pic.twitter.com/8BNUX66Bvg — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) March 4, 2017

After the discovery of the Titans within the walls, however, things are set for a very drastic turn. In the manga, the revelation resulted in the Survey Corps venturing outside the safety of the walls once more. After hearing of a report about yet another breach in Wall Rose, the anime’s heroes faced their biggest and most formidable threat yet: the Beast Titan.

The Beast Titan has been featured in the teasers for Attack on Titan Season 2, and the character looks gorgeous. In the manga, the Beast Titan is arguably the most dangerous opponent the heroes have faced so far, due to the character’s high intelligence and capability to communicate, and to a certain degree, command other Titans. The confrontations against the Beast Titan will usher in the franchise’s most intense Titan vs. Titan battle to date, featuring a match between Eren’s Rogue Titan and the Armored Titan.

The first half of Attack on Titan Season 2 will most likely feature the Clash of the Titans arc, which features not only the introduction of the Beast Titan and Eren’s battle against the Armored Titan, but the discovery of the all-important “Coordinate” as well. In the Attack on Titan mythos, the Coordinate is a special ability that has the potential to turn the tide of the conflict between the Titans and the humans living inside the walls.

The second half of Attack on Titan Season 2 would most likely feature the Uprising Arc, which involves the Survey Corps’ coup d’etat against Wall Sina’s ruling class. Comprised of intrigue, political scandals, and arguably the biggest revelations in AoT so far, the Uprising Saga is heavy on plot. While the intensity of the Uprising Arc pales in comparison to the Clash of the Titans saga, the second half of Attack on Titan Season 2 could also introduce viewers to one of the most compelling characters in the series so far: Kenny Ackerman.

Only 30 days till Attack on Titan Season 2 starts!#AttackonTitan #ShingekinoKyojin pic.twitter.com/FwzpHZ46aN — AoT Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 1, 2017

Kenny’s character has become quite notable due to his ties with Levi, arguably the most popular character in the entire franchise, as shown in online fan forums such as Reddit. As the man who taught Levi how to fight, Kenny, known as “The Ripper,” is set to clash with the Survey Corps, bringing some much-needed action in the otherwise slow-paced Uprising Arc.

One thing that Attack on Titan fans should keep in mind, however, is that the Uprising saga is also where some of the franchise’s most disturbing imagery will be found. Inhumane forms of torture worthy of the Saw film franchise are abounding, and they will most likely be played out in their full, disturbing glory.

The Uprising Arc could end with a satisfying coronation that will see one of the members of the Survey Corps take her rightful place in the Royal Palace. While unconfirmed, ending AoT Season 2 at the coronation makes perfect sense, especially since the manga’s next arc, the Return to Shiganshina saga, is still ongoing. With this in mind, fans of Attack on Titan Season 2 could expect the anime’s upcoming adaptation to end with Wall Sina’s ruling class being overthrown and a rightful heir being placed on the throne.

[Featured Image by Kodansha]