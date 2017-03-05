Jennifer Lopez’s Drama Series ‘Shades Of Blue’ Is Back

Jennifer Lopez’s police drama series Shades Of Blue is back for a second season. The NBC/Global series premieres on March 5.

The singer and actress recently told Extra that Shades of Blue Season 2 was going to start “off with a bang.”

“It ended with a bang and it starts off with a slow, crazy bang.”

The season premiere will resume moments after Jennifer Lopez’s character, Harlee Santos, kills the abusive father of her child in self-defence. The dirty cop and single mother went to extreme measures to cover up her ex’s death.

Jennifer Lopez also spoke about the season premiere with TV Insider.

“I felt sick when I first read that burial scene. All I could think was, ‘I can’t do this! How can I possibly go there?’ But that’s the difference between Harlee and me. My life is crazy. Her life’s insane. And she will do what it takes to make it through another day.”

Also in the Shades of Blue Season 2 premiere, Lopez’s crooked boss and mentor, Lt. Matt Wozniak, played by Ray Liotta, strikes a deal with an FBA agent to ensure that he and his crew stay out of jail.

The executive producer of the series, Jack Orman, told TV Insider that Harlee and Woz still intend to keep the streets safe and that they would “never mess with good and innocent people.”

It's here! Grab your friends and watch with us. #ShadesOfBlue premieres TONIGHT on @nbc at 10pm EST #LetGetShady #AStormIsComimg A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:09am PST

“In fact, there are times when they wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they weren’t corrupt. But put them in a different TV show and they could easily be the bad guys.”

Lopez admitted that she was not sure what direction the show was headed in.

“I just know we ended on such an intense note that I felt like, ‘Where do we go from here?’ Like, where does this character go from here after what she’s just done — which I feel she had to do.”

The singer and actress added that she did not know what the executive producers and writers were going to come up with for the second season of the drama and that what they did was “even more intense and crazy than the first year.”

“So, it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see what’s going to happen.”

Here. We. Go. Are You Ready? #ShadesOfBlue returns TOMORROW night at 10pm EST on @nbc #WatchWithMe A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

For the second season, Shades of Blue will bring in Breaking Bad co-star Anna Gunn as a previous police associate of Harlee and Wozniak who will run for mayor, which will make the situation worse for the two dirty cops.

Drea de Matteo, Vincent Laresca, and Sarah Jeffery will all continue to be a part of the second season of the NBC drama, according to The Boston Herald.

Shades of Blue is not Lopez’s only connection to NBC this year.

The singer’s competition series, World of Dance is set to premiere on the network this spring.

During the end-of-the-year holidays, Lopez will star in the network’s next musical production, Bye Bye Birdie.

Get ready cause here we come… #shadesofblue #season2 #Sunday #march5th A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Lopez said that she enjoyed working “side-by-side with the directors and the writers” and “working all the different characters, and making sure that everything’s making sense and everything looks right.”

Jennifer also said that she had built a good relationship with the director on Shades of Blue, who would “come to me and ask my advice on the show and where this is going or where that’s going and how things should be.”

“It’s a great role to have to be that involved in the whole vision of it as opposed to just playing my role… which I love to do, and sometimes, I can only concentrate on doing that. I think everybody knows that I’m there to help in whatever way I can.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images]