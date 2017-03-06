Lena Dunham Tattoo A Rihanna Nod? ‘Girls’ Star Goes Topless On Instagram

Lena Dunham went topless on Instagram last week to show off her new chest tattoo — but is it a Rihanna rip-off?

The Girls creator and star shocked her Instagram followers with a brand new chest piece — endearingly called a “t*t chandelier” by Dunham — that’s placed just below the breast. Perhaps beating her detractors to the punch, Lena even admitted her new tattoo copies Rihanna’s placement. Do you think the two tattoos are too similar?

Fans of Lena Dunham are well aware of the actress’ numerous other tattoos, namely the body decorations at her back and right arm. In her topless Instagram post, Dunham touted her new chest tattoo as the work a certain female tattoo artist, commending the creative inker for not scolding her when aping Rihanna’s breast decoration.

In an AOL News article entitled, “Lena Dunham shows off wild new tattoo in totally topless Instagram selfie,” the entertainment news site riffed on Dunham’s new ink bringing to mind Rihanna’s “iconic wings tattoo.” Indeed, while Rihanna’s tat does share identical body placement to Lena’s, the “Love on the Brain” singer’s ink purportedly portrays the Egyptian goddess Isis. Dunham’s new breast tattoo exhibits a decorative chandelier design.

“The Girls creator and star took to Instagram on Thursday night to share the photo of her new chandelier tattoo that she got inked just below her breasts.”

Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement. If you're ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body ???? A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

According to Vogue, Lena’s new chest piece comes “straight from the Rihanna playbook.” The fashion news site confirmed that Dunham’s fresh body decoration was inked by Norway-based artist Trine Grimm while offering further information regarding the Girls star’s past tattoos. Reportedly, Dunham has a skater girl tat “skidding over her endometriosis surgery scar” and the word “staunch” is said to be permanently imprinted on her wrist.

Page Six offered additional detail concerning Lena’s many other tattoos. Apparently, Dunham also has the logo for New York City eatery the Odeon “inked on her backside.” In her topless Instagram post, as reported by the celebrity gossip rag, Lena offered a shining endorsement for her breast-inking, Oslolu tattoo artist. “If you’re ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body,” Dunham posted of Norwegian tattooer Grimm.

Lena’s critically acclaimed TV series, Girls, premiered its sixth and final season on February 12. The season finale is scheduled to be aired by HBO on Sunday, April 16. Girls stars Dunham as New York-based writer Hannah Horvath, with her close-knit group of aspiring artist friends portrayed by Allison Williams (co-star of recent thriller Get Out and the daughter of NBC newsman Brian Williams), Jemima Kirke (daughter of Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke), and Zosia Mamet (daughter of esteemed playwright, screenwriter, and filmmaker David Mamet).

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lena called her new chest piece “sacred and cool” in the attendant Instagram post. Per the Girls ingenue, it was her “first original piece by a female tattoo artist,” accompanying the previously-inked body decorations the actress currently flaunts. Are you following Lena Dunham on Instagram?

Below, check out a Splash News video comparing Lena’s breast tattoo with Rihanna’s similar ink.

What do you think of Lena Dunham’s tattoo? Do you think the Girls star’s recent tattoo addition is too close in style to Rihanna’s infamous chest piece? Would you ever get a chest tattoo? Let us know your thoughts on Lena’s new tattoo in the comments section below.

