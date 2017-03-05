Watch 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Live Stream: Start Time, How To Watch Online

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here, with the biggest stars in music converging Sunday evening on the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California — a classic venue that hosted the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards as well, after the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles played host to the first two editions of the lavish awards ceremony.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Awards ceremony will feature live performances from top stars including Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran among other mega-hit makers.

Former American Idol emcee Ryan Seacrest will make his debut as host of the iHeartRadio show, taking the slot from Jason Derullo.

Other stars scheduled to perform live at the iHeartRadio show include Big Sean, Thomas Rhett, Labirinth and — in her awards show debut, 17-year-old Noah Cyrus. Yes, that’s the younger sister of superstar Miley Cyrus, and big sis will be on hand as an awards presenter at the ceremony.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards live stream is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, March 5 — 8 p.m. Eastern Time — at the Great Western Forum — also known as The Fabulous Forum — in Inglewood, California, a city just south of Downtown Los Angeles. For full information on how to watch a live stream of the splashy iHeartRadio Awards, see the streaming links at the bottom of this article.

In addition to Miley Cyrus, other presenters include John Legend, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Florida Georgia Line, Ansel Elgort and Macklemore who will all be on hand at the Forum.

Drake leads the pack with 12 nominations on Sunday, followed by The Chainsmokers with 11 and Rihanna with 10 nominations.

Here is a list of nominees in some of the night’s top categories.

Song of the Year:

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year:

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

twenty one pilots

To watch a live stream as the top artists in the music industry compete for top honors at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, use the streaming link provided by WatchTBS at this link, or download the WatchTBS app to watch the game on most mobile devices.

The iHeartRadio awards show will also live stream on the WatchTNT site at this link, as well as on the WatchTNT app. Login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider will be required to watch the playoff game via WatchTBS or WatchTNT.

Music fans who do not have login credentials, however, can still watch a live stream of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards legally and for free. The best way to do that is to access the Sling TV internet TV package at this link. The package features a variety of channels including TBS, and costs a subscription fee of $20 per month. But Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial. That means subscribers can choose whether or not to keep the service after they watch the iHeartRadio awards show live online.

The Sony PlayStation Vue online TV service also comes with a free trial offer, and carries TBS. Access the PlayStation Vue plan at this link.

A free, live audio stream of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards is available from iHeartRadio online at this link, or by downloading the iHeartRadio app for mobile devices. To find out which mobile devices are compatible with the iHeartRadio app, see the list at this link.

