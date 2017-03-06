Deadpool, X-Men Crossover? Sir Patrick Stewart Would Consider Working With Ryan

Sir Patrick Stewart is currently enjoying the success of the final Wolverine installation, Logan. However, this may not be his last hurrah for appearing on superhero movies.

In Stewart’s interview with MTV, he was asked about his retirement and if he would ever consider to do more projects in the future. Stewart did not really have a clear confirmation on things, but he highlighted the importance of Logan.

Stewart said that he is not particularly saying that he is going to retire, but more on the retirement of his iconic Charles Xavier character. With the new X-Men series diving into the younger roles of the X-Men characters, his role as the older version of Charles Xavier may have come to an end.

However, with Deadpool 2 making its way back to the theaters, there has been chatter that the British actor would come back and join Ryan Reynolds on the big screen.

Technically speaking, the Charles Xavier and Deadpool partnership is very viable. If they will follow the correct timeline for X-Men, Deadpool came in when the entire organization is already stable. This shows that Deadpool will not be missing any narrative in the story.

Another good thing about this possible genius of this partnership is Stewart’s fondness of both Reynolds and Deadpool.

At the end of the interview, Stewart said that he may not entirely close his doors just yet when it comes to playing his role.

“I would have said yes, but the discussion just now about Deadpool makes me think, well, maybe there is a proper justification for the revival of Charles Xavier.”

More of the U.S. For Sir Patrick Stewart?

Aside from Stewarts leaning tendency to work in the Deadpool franchise, he is also busy with his political and social cause.

According to CNN, the actor is quite passionate about the issues under President Donald Trump’s administration. He is so passionate that he said he is willing to change citizenship just to “fight” Trump.

Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection? — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 10, 2017

Stewart’s interview with The View had something to do with the tweet above. He was asked about his sentiment about the new U.S. president and he was very candid about it.

“I resisted social media for years and now I’m pretty fully involved,” Stewart said.

“The first night I was in Washington, I had the worst night sleep for years and years and years. And it was only in the morning when I got up and drew the curtain that I realized what it might be. But it was a fairly innocent tweet. I did not directly insult your President.

Whoopi Goldberg quickly responded with, “He’s not mine.”

Stewart then turned to a more serious tone. He said that Trump is not his president as well. In Britain, they are also facing some problems like the Brexit.

Stewart said there might have been some good that happened during this election. Because of the ruckus happening under Trump’s administration, the actor has decided to apply for a U.S. citizenship.

“Because I want to be an American, too. Because all my friends in Washington said there’s only one thing you can do: fight, fight, oppose, oppose. But, I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.”

Sir Patrick Stewart is one of Britain’s pride. In 2009, the Queen awarded him a knighthood. That is why, he is now known as “Sir Patrick.”

He was awarded the knighthood for his more than half a century’s contribution to the arts and entertainment industry. Other recipients of this award include Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton and Amanda Wakeley.

[Feature Image by amie McCarthy/Getty Images]